Wednesday Georgia Football News and Notes
Opening of transfer portal right around the corner
While all of Kirby Smart’s focus is on Saturday’s regular-season finale at Georgia Tech and next week’s SEC Championship against Alabama, there is one other date around the corner to keep in mind.
On Monday, Dec. 5, the NCAA Transfer Portal is open for business.
For the 45 days that follow, college football players are allowed to enter the portal, and once again it’s expected to be a busy time as athletes-quite literally in this era of NIL- seeking their fortunes elsewhere.
For coaches like Smart, trying to figure out what might happen is an endeavor in futility.
“I don’t know anybody that’s got a good handle on it because you don’t know what the truth is,” Smart said. “You don’t know where the truth lies. We communicate. We try to keep open lines of communication. We meet with our players periodically and we tell them there’s an open-door policy to come and talk about things. We’d rather be in the know than in the dark.”
However, that’s not always easy, especially with the early signing period also right around the corner.
Although it’s currently unclear how many players might be considering transfers after 15 left the program after last year, there are expected to be some who do.
It’s also safe to say that Smart and his staff will scour the portal themselves to see if any potential additions might be found.
Last year, Georgia added receivers RaRa Thomas, Dominic Lovett, Smoke Bouie (who left the program), and running back Len’Neth Whitehead.
“Sometimes we’re in the dark and sometimes we’re in the know, but all you can do is be as transparent as you can and try to find out. You’re asking if we have a grasp of it or a handle on it, I don’t think anybody has a handle on it,” Smart said. “I think you prepare the best you can and you try to have plans A, B, C, D, E, and you put them in motion when the time comes.”
Other News and Notes
…Dillon Bell hasn’t seen as many reps at running back recently, but if called upon, he’s ready to go.
“I just keep my head down and work. Whatever they need me to play is fine,” Bell said. “I never think too much about it, but whatever they need me to do I’ll try to do my job.”
Bell is Georgia’s fourth-leading rusher with 24 carries for 128 yards to go with 19 catches for 217 yards and two scores.
“The NFL is constantly looking for guys like Dillon. They seek that. It is a value add for them that a guy can go play back and they don't have to send money on him. He is durable. He has good bulk. That is the reason we signed him,” Smart said. “He is over 200 pounds. He has a multi-purpose ability. Why does he want to play receiver? I think he likes receiver. That is why he wants to play it, but he is good at both."
…Sophomore safety Malaki Starks almost had a repeat of his one-handed interception in last year’s opener at Oregon this past Saturday at Tennessee. He just came up short.
“I want that one back,” Starks smiled. “I misjudged it, but the ball was so high I miss-timed my leap. I don’t get that kind of ball in practice; I don’t think anybody does. If I had taken one more step, I would have had it, but I jumped too early. I’ll get it back though, for sure.”
…Amarius Mims said freshman defensive lineman Jordan Hall continues to impress
“He’s one of those raw guys who come in, a former five-star, but is just good, man,” Mims said. “He’s good at taking coaching. He fits our scheme perfectly and he’s going to be a Dawg before it’s over.”
Hall has played in nine of Georgia’s 11 games with 10 tackles and six quarterback pressures.
"With Warren's (Brinson) injury, he has been getting more snaps, and I can see the benefit of going against our offensive line like he has,” Smart said. “We are a little thin on our defensive line, thinner than we have ever been. But he has been a big part of getting better and growing up on that side of the ball."
…Another youngster making strides is sophomore outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr.
“Mentally, he’s really improved over the past couple of weeks,” position mate Chaz Chambliss said. “He’s grown into a bigger role because not only does he have the size, but he has the mental capacity to understand all the concepts that are coming at him. He’s getting to the point where he can predict what’s happening before it actually comes.”
Of Jones’ eight tackles, 3.5 have come for losses of nine yards.