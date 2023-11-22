While all of Kirby Smart’s focus is on Saturday’s regular-season finale at Georgia Tech and next week’s SEC Championship against Alabama, there is one other date around the corner to keep in mind.

On Monday, Dec. 5, the NCAA Transfer Portal is open for business.

For the 45 days that follow, college football players are allowed to enter the portal, and once again it’s expected to be a busy time as athletes-quite literally in this era of NIL- seeking their fortunes elsewhere.

For coaches like Smart, trying to figure out what might happen is an endeavor in futility.

“I don’t know anybody that’s got a good handle on it because you don’t know what the truth is,” Smart said. “You don’t know where the truth lies. We communicate. We try to keep open lines of communication. We meet with our players periodically and we tell them there’s an open-door policy to come and talk about things. We’d rather be in the know than in the dark.”

However, that’s not always easy, especially with the early signing period also right around the corner.

Although it’s currently unclear how many players might be considering transfers after 15 left the program after last year, there are expected to be some who do.

It’s also safe to say that Smart and his staff will scour the portal themselves to see if any potential additions might be found.

Last year, Georgia added receivers RaRa Thomas, Dominic Lovett, Smoke Bouie (who left the program), and running back Len’Neth Whitehead.

“Sometimes we’re in the dark and sometimes we’re in the know, but all you can do is be as transparent as you can and try to find out. You’re asking if we have a grasp of it or a handle on it, I don’t think anybody has a handle on it,” Smart said. “I think you prepare the best you can and you try to have plans A, B, C, D, E, and you put them in motion when the time comes.”