Of course, Hartley does not deny that there’s some very special talent in that room, with Bowers and Washington receiving the lion’s share of accolades.

“I just think the standard in our room right now is so high and guys work their tail off to make sure they reach that standard every day,” Hartley said. “They feed off each other. That connection that we have is real, it’s strong, and they revel in each other’s success. It’s a special group to coach.”

Connection, prideful, and supportive are three adjectives used to describe the room, which also includes true freshman Oscar Delp , along with veterans Ryland Goede and Brett Seither.

“They’re unbelievable kids. Not just the two that everybody talks about, Brock and Darnell, but all the rest of these dudes,” Hartley said. “From top to bottom, senior to freshmen, from five-star to walk-on, they all have the same mentality of buying into the culture that we have at Georgia and buying into the culture that we have in the room.”

It’s easy to see why he feels that way. His tight end room is considered one of, if not the very best, in college football. However, it’s not just the presence of Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington that puts a daily smile on his face.

Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley feels like he’s hit the jackpot every day he reports for duty at the Bulldogs’ practice facility.

“From top to bottom, senior to freshmen, from five-star to walk-on, they all have the same mentality of buying into the culture that we have at Georgia and buying into the culture that we have in the room.”

What Bowers has done to help redefine the position at Georgia has truly been amazing.

Georgia’s leading receiver has 56 catches for 790 yards and six touchdowns. He long ago became the Bulldogs’ all-time top tight end in regard to catches and receptions. Winning this year’s Mackey Award, signifying him as the nation’s best tight, end speaks for himself.

Hartley laughed that Bowers probably wishes it could do so literally.

Speaking during last Thursday’s session at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Hartley told UGASports that Bowers “doesn’t exactly strive to be at media day; that’s not his favorite day.”

Hartley said his star pupil prefers to let his actions speak for themselves.

“The kid is probably the most competitive person that I’ve ever met in my life. It doesn’t matter what it is. The dude tries to be the best at whatever that is, you know what I mean?” Hartley said. “Whether it’s a sprint, whether it’s a conditioning drill, whether it’s routes on air, a team period, the game, he tries to win that drill; he tries to be the best at what he does in everything.”

However, it’s not just what Bowers does on the field that makes him the person he is in Hartley’s eyes.

“He’s an academic All-American. He tries to have the best strength number in the weight room, he’s first to every class, and he’s first to every meeting room. He's a unicorn. You won’t find someone like that; I’m not talking about just football; I’m talking about as a person,” Hartley said. “You won’t find many people like him that are just so humble. All the NIL things that he’s earned, he hates that. He doesn’t like doing that, but he’s got to take advantage of the opportunities he has. But he’s just so humble and is so competitive. I love his spirit; I love his presence and what he brings to the room.”

Bowers’ presence has also had a huge impact on Washington, who is questionable for the National Championship after injuring his ankle on Saturday.

Head coach Kirby Smart has yet to offer an update and will not speak to the media again until Tuesday.

“Brock has really been good for Darnell,” Hartley said. “Darnell is uber-talented, but he shows Darnell what’s required to work at a high level, which has been really good for him.”

It’s a more mature version of Washington that Bulldog fans have seen blossom into the unstoppable force that he’s become.

“Darnell has never had anybody to show him that, and the fact that Bowers is here—last year they worked together, but you didn’t have the production that you’ve had this year,” Hartley said. “Darnell has done the best as he understands he doesn’t have to be like Brock.

"Brock’s his own player, Darnell is his own player, and once he realized that, and understood he didn’t have to be like Brock, the two, their relationship and their growth, has really taken off because he really accepted that fact.”

Hartley said he’s also been pleased with the progress of Delp, who took 21 reps after Washington left the game Saturday with his ankle injury.

If Washington is limited or cannot play, Delp will be asked to do even more, and from the sounds of it, Hartley is confident in the job he would do.

“Oscar is very, very talented. I’m very pleased with how he’s developed. He’s got a lot of room for growth, but I’m very encouraged with what we’ve seen, especially over the last month or so. It’s a big adjustment to come in and play in the SEC as a freshman, much less tight end in our offense as a freshman,” Hartley said. “Brock was an exception. Everyone thinks they can come in as a freshman, and they can’t. Oscar accepted that fact, but I’m very pleased with where he’s at and what he brings to the future of our program.”