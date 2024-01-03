A lot of folks reading this article may see it simply as folly. Heck, it probably is.

But just for fun, let's take a way too early-look at what Georgia's offensive depth chart could look like heading into 2024. We'll do the defense later this week.

Quarterback: At least this one's easy. Carson Beck is back. Not only will he be the lynchpin for the entire Bulldog offense, but he should battle for top quarterback honors in the SEC.

He'll be backed up by Gunner Stockton and true freshman Ryan Puglisi.

Tailback: Georgia went out and enticed former Florida running back Trevor Etienne to join the program from the transfer portal. There's plenty of depth after him. Even if Branson Robinson is still recovering from his ruptured patella, the Bulldogs seem to have plenty of quality depth. Andrew Paul and Roderick Robinson figure to be the next two backs, but Cash Jones, along with true freshman Chauncey Bowens and Nate Frazier, and Dwight Phillips, will each have an opportunity to impress.

Left Tackle: Earnest Greene III started every game at the position as a left tackle, so he figures to be an easy choice to start. After that, the Bulldogs will groom several players at the position this spring.

Monroe Freeling repped there in practice and in several games this fall and is certainly an option. However, we saw Freeling rep at right tackle as well, and due to his experience, he could see preference as an option there.

Other possible candidates to back up Greene include any number of the true freshmen signed a few weeks ago.

Left Guard: Micah Morris or Dylan Fairchild, take your pick. For most of the year, both players split reps at the position.

Center: Georgia will miss Sedrick Van Pran, but coaches are also quite high on Jared Wilson, who will be entering his third year in the program. Redshirt freshman Drew Bobo should bump up to No. 2., with Smart possibly choosing one of his incoming freshman to fill the role at No. 3. Don't rule out walkon Gus Gammage, either.

Right Guard: It's dangerous to assume, but for this article, we'll peg Tate Ratledge at right guard. If Ratledge does come back, he'd be the unquestioned leader of the offensive front. Whoever does not start at left guard will also be a top backup at right guard, with any number of freshmen also receiving shots.

Right Tackle: We mentioned Freeling earlier, and considering he repped at right tackle in the Orange Bowl, we'll list him as the top candidate there for the fall. Veteran Chad Lindberg will also be in the mix, and it will be interesting to see what true freshmen receive opportunities.

Tight end: Brock Bowers made his leaving official Tuesday night leaving Oscar Delp as the top returning tight end, followed by second-year players Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin III. True freshmen Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich will also have their opportunities to impress.

X-Receiver: Keep in mind that all receivers for the Bulldogs can play different spots. But for X-receiver, we'll list RaRa Thomas as the top guy, followed by Miami transfer Colbie Young, and maybe fellow transfer London Humphreys.

Slot receiver: Dom Lovett is another who can play multiple spots. But with Ladd McConkey moving on, we're going to guess he receives more time in the slot. Arian Smith, and perhaps true freshman Sacovie White, could be other options.

X-receiver: Dillon Bell has become quite the weapon for the Bulldogs. It will not surprise anyone to see him take an even bigger jump this fall. After him, keep an eye on an emerging Anthony Evans III, and perhaps true freshman Nitareon Tuggle.

Redshirt freshman Tyler Williams should also be in the picture at one, or perhaps two, of the positions.