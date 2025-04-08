WATCH: Tuesday player interviews

There were 11 player interviews tonight. See below for their videos, timecodes, and quotes.

RYAN PUGLISI

0:00—His development since last spring 0:38—Puglisi’s competition with Gunner Stockton 1:01—Message from Mike Bobo 1:35—How the game has “slowed down” for him 1:54—The process of learning the playbook 2:39—Expectations for G-Day 3:11—Balance of competing/helping Gunner Stockton 3:34—What he needs to work on 3:58—What he’s learned from Stockton 4:25—Asked about Gunner’s cows 4:40—Goals for G-Day 5:00—More competition-related questions 5:46—Does he think he could start for Georgia today? 6:18—How he blocks out the “noise” 6:50—How his first year at Georgia developed, progressed 7:22—Why he wasn’t “afraid” to go to Georgia 8:05—Learning from Carson Beck 8:44—What he thought about the possibility of him getting into a game last season 9:35—Relationship with Ryan Montgomery 10:13—His connection with teammates 10:59—What he needs to get better at 11:29—What else he does besides play football

On how spring practice has gone for him… “I think it’s been a pretty good spring so far. Obviously, there are ups and downs in the spring. New guys. Everybody is trying to learn new things, but I think from where I am right now in the spring, to where I was last year with the injury, I think I’ve progressed a little bit. Being in the offense for a good amount of time now, everything is starting to slow down, and I’m making faster decisions. I think it’s been really good for now.”

ELLIS EOBINSON

0:00—How spring has been, especially in the cornerback room 0:43—His development since his freshman year 1:27—His ball-tracking skills 1:57—No comment on his injuries a year ago 2:15—Difficulty of tackling by cornerbacks 2:53—Demello Jones’ skills 3:17—The hardest lesson he learned from his freshman year 3:47—Getting used to Georgia’s emphasis on tackling 4:32—One-on-ones with Jeremiah Smith in the camp series 5:10—Ball-tracking with his father 5:39—Jontae Gilbert at corner 5:59—Georgia’s big-bodied receiving corps 6:24—"No comment" when asked for a Welcome-to-Georgia moment

On what his mindset was coming into Georgia and how it's changed this Spring... "I feel like, coming in I knew Georgia was going to be working every day, it's just nothing but competition, the man across from you, the men in the room, there's just nothing but competition. Coming in as a freshman, I was doing what I could do. It was just working. I didn't get what I really expected my freshman year, but at the end of the day, I am still getting developed, so I'd say it's just a good overall experience for me my freshman year."

NOAH THOMAS

0:00—Why he came to Georgia 0:31—His biggest adjustment, what’s different 1:04—Feedback on Coach Jim Coley 1:32—Facing SEC competition in the past 2:14—Mike Bobo’s sales pitch: “Come be great” 2:35—Relationships with Stockton and Puglisi 3:14—Relationship with Zachariah Branch 3:56—Expectations of himself 4:28—Why he went into the portal 5:13—Competition with the defensive backs 5:47—High praise for Gunner Stockton 6:15—Differences in practices at UGA 7:02—Relationship with Dillon Bell 7:45—Expectations of playing at G-Day 8:10—Impression of Georgia’s young receivers

On his decision to come to Georgia… “Georgia is a prestigious school. Coach [James] Coley used to coach me over at Texas A&M. So great relationship with him, great dude, real genuine and just all about Georgia is everything that I want and everything that I was looking for at the time.”

LONDON HUMPHREYS

0:00—Comparison with himself from last spring 0:40—Relationship with Noah Thomas and other “new guys” 1:40—Reasons for his transfer 2:35—Handling his injuries, the adversity last season 3:30—Impression of the freshmen receiving corps 4:17—Ryan Puglisi’s development 4:48—Landon Roldan’s potential 5:15—Competition at the wide receiver position 6:00—Feedback on CJ Wiley 6:33—Biggest area he’s improved in since last season

On differences between his first and second spring at Georgia… “Yeah, I would say just confidence of playbooks. You know, also connections like with teammates, relationships have been built for me over the past year. So, there's just a whole new like enjoyment to everything going on this spring in my eyes.”

CASH JONES

0:00—His “Horns Down” sign last season 0:31—Jones being a veteran in the running back room 1:14—Possibility of the elimination of the walk-on 1:57—On the transfer wide receivers 2:26—Nate Frazier’s improvement (“He’s going to be a Dawg!”) 2:57—Ryan Puglisi in the spring (learning the plays) 3:24—Impression of Bo Walker 4:00—Why he decided to come back 4:17—Feelings on defeating Texas 2x last season 4:45—G-Day memories 5:17—Feelings on it being his last G-Day 5:49—A running back who can catch the ball…

On being a veteran in the running back room… “It’s really cool honestly. Just kind of seeing the new guys coming in and you get to help teach them whenever you see little things that I went through. You get to help them learn about this release or this block on a linebacker and what not. It makes it easier on me just because I’ve been here for so long and it really kind of slowed down for me and I get to really work on the details of the game. That’s how I’ve been working on improving right now.”

SACOVIE WHITE

0:00—Compares himself to this time a year ago 0:37—Feedback on Jeremy Bell 1:22—What he learned playing in the slot position behind Lovett 2:32—Relationship with Zachariah Branch 3:27—The stiff competition at receiver 4:00—Demello Jones’ ball skills, knack for the ball 4:30—What he’s seen from Ryan Puglisi 5:36—Who’s working in the slot and the dropped passes 6:43—Comments regarding defender Ellis Robinson 7:41—What Noah Thomas brings to the receiving room 8:19—Potential for the offense in 2025; thoughts on G-Day 9:22—Defining what he meant earlier by “getting catches after practice” 10:02—His reps on special teams, doing whatever it takes

On the biggest difference between last spring and this spring… “Confidence. Like London said. Coming in from high school, you never know what to expect. You expect to compete and try to get better, no matter if it’s offense, special teams, whatever it is. Just the confidence. Learning the plays and being able to play faster. I feel like I have gotten better at being able to play faster because I know the plays and I know the coverages. I feel like that has helped me a lot.”

DANIEL HARRIS

0:00—Competition at cornerback this spring 0:40—What areas he wanted to improve on this spring 1:13—Decision of entering/exiting the transfer portal 1:39—His confidence when he started a year ago 2:14—The importance of tackling by cornerbacks 2:50—Improvements in Ellis Robinson and Domello Jones 3:24—His reaction to becoming a starter on the defense 3:55—What Noah Thomas brings to the team 4:12—What has he seen from Zachariah Branch? 4:30—Dominick Kelly, Jontae Gilbert 4:51—His growth/development since his speeding charge last season 5:17—the experience of Jacorey Thomas 5:45—Competition at cornerback

On self-expectations for spring practice... "I would probably say the biggest thing I would want to improve on is probably my tackling open space and my pad level, not getting too high, that's it for the most part."

GABE HARRIS

0:00—Harris’ health this spring 0:25—His experience, leadership at the linebacker position 0:50—What he’s seen from the freshmen at the position 1:06—Chaz Chambliss 1:28—Freshman Isaiah Gibson 1:46—His role this season 2:06—His expectation for Georgia as a pass-rushing team 2:37—His decision to change jersey numbers 2:57—What he’s seen from JJ 3:16—Impression of Todd Robinson

On how he has welcomed the leadership role... "At Georgia, it's the next guy up mentality and I'm prepared and ready to take it this year."

DEMELLO JONES

0:00—How he’s done this spring 0:31—Where he’s improved the most since a year ago 0:59—Relationship with Ellis Robinson 1:25—Playing quarterback in high school 1:45—His focus on playing just one position 2:13—What stands out about Ellis Robinson 2:27—Differences between he and Robinson 3:08—What separates Ryan Puglisi 3:31—His “Welcome to Georgia” moment 3:51—Dominick Kelly

On where he's improved the most from last year... "I would say I have grown more as a person. As a player of course, but as a person, being around these guys, my teammates and they've made me a better person."

QUINTAVIUS JOHNSON

0:00—How he’s done this spring 0:38—Where has his game improved 0:42—Solely focusing on outside linebacker position 1:03—Freshman Chase Linton 1:26—Freshman Darren Ikinnagbon 1:43—The expectations for him this season 2:21—His impact on special teams a year ago 2:55—His “Welcome to Georgia” moment 3:19—Fondness for roller-skating (like Bo Walker)

On being an older player in the outside linebacker room... "The spring has gone well for me, I feel like I've had a good spring. The guys that are coming up behind me have had a great spring. Pushing each other the whole spring."

JACOREY THOMAS

0:00—Thoughts on G-Day 0:23—Position he’s been slotted at this spring 0:48—His improvement during spring practice 1:15—Competition at the safety position 1:41—Feedback on Zion Branch 1:59—No ander for Jalen Morgan 2:16—Adrian Maddox 2:27—What he needs to “learn” in his final year 2:59—Differences in spring at practices 3:20—How he has raised his NFL stock at Georgia 3:48—What Noah Thomas has brought to team 4:10—Jaden Harris 4:27—Thoughts on Georgia having a spring game 4:54—What has kept him at Georgia, and no transfer portal 5:15—How KJ Bolden has exhibited his leadership