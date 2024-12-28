Advertisement
Published Dec 28, 2024
WATCH: OC Mike Bobo
Patrick Garbin  •  UGASports
Team & Research Writer
0:00—Bobo addresses dropped passes

1:20—Gunner Stockton’s approach to being the starting quarterback

2:40—Halftime adjustments vs. Texas with Stockton as quarterback

4:17—Having extra time to prepare for Notre Dame

5:13—How Arian Smith embodies the offense

6:44—Comments on backup quarterbacks Ryan Puglisi and Jaden Rashada

8:14—Assessment of Carson Beck’s this season

9:26—“Enjoying” son Drew Bobo’s play this season

10:53—Trevor Etienne’s explosiveness this season when healthy

12:25—Coaching Stockton compared to coaching Beck

13:59—Comments on Georgia ranking 15th in SEC in rushing

