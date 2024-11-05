WATCH: Mykel Williams and Jared Wilson

in other news
Key points from Jared Wilson's press conference
UGASports has the key points from Jared Wilson's Tuesday press conference.
Key points from Kirby Smart's November 5 press conference
UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's Tuesday press conference.
Following the Future: Georgia commits light up the scoreboards
We take a look at how Georgia commits and targets performed in Week 12 of the high school football season.
Behind the Scenes: Why Vance Spafford picked Georgia
Vance Spafford is one of the top wide receivers in the nation. Here's how he wound up committed to Georgia.
Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford commits to Georgia
2026 Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford has committed to Georgia.
in other news
Key points from Jared Wilson's press conference
UGASports has the key points from Jared Wilson's Tuesday press conference.
Key points from Kirby Smart's November 5 press conference
UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's Tuesday press conference.
Following the Future: Georgia commits light up the scoreboards
We take a look at how Georgia commits and targets performed in Week 12 of the high school football season.
MYKEL WILLIAMS
0:00 – Where are you now in your health?
0:32 – What are the challenges in facing a quarterback like Jaxson Dart?
0:56 – What challenges are there when you face an up-tempo offense like Ole Miss?
1:14 – How are you a leader to the team despite injuries?
1:32 – What is the process of not getting too frustrated since you had so many injuries?
2:11 – How gratifying was it the way you and the team played against Texas coming back from injury?
2:31 – What have you learned about playing in tough road environments before?
2:50 – Was tightrope surgery an option?
On his injury recovery process…
"It takes a lot of patience dealing with the injury that I have, being a high ankle. I've been getting better week in, week out though, and I'm steady progressing towards 100."
On the challenges Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart presents…
“Exactly that, kind of, because he's a big physical dude, he's very powerful, and he's a skillful runner. So, we got to make sure we get him on the ground whenever he's running the ball, whenever he's in the pocket."
On the challenges when facing an up-tempo offense like Ole Miss…
"Basically, just getting lined up, make sure our cleats are in the ground, we're ready to play, and getting our call in, making sure we can play solid defense."
On leading despite being injured this season…
"Just by remaining on the sidelines and keeping our guys positive, and trying to affect the groups in different ways, just by words and actions and helping the guys out."
JARED WILSON
0:00 – What makes Ole Miss’ rush defense so good?
0:28 – What was going on when you were injured and couldn’t play and how are you now?
1:04 – What did you say to Nate Frazier when he got his personal foul after his touchdown?
1:31 – How big was Nate Frazier’s play last Saturday after Trevor Etienne got hurt?
1:59 – What did Mykel Williams and Tate Ratledge bring to the team as leaders despite being injured?
2:34 – What stands out on the play of Ben Yurosek?
3:08 – Will you tune into the rankings tonight for College Football playoff?
3:51 – What can you do as a center when you prepare for possible rain during the game?
On the challenges facing the Ole Miss defense…
"They're physical, they twist a lot. Honestly, they've just got a really good, physical, and a big D-line."
On his injury recovery period…
"I had an injury against Alabama and was able to go back in. I didn't feel good the next two weeks, but I feel good now. Those two games that I was out, (Jake) Bobo did a great job, and we trust him. He's a really good player."
On his conversation with Nate Frazier after his touchdown against Florida…
"I just told him we can celebrate on the sidelines. Just score the touchdown, celebrate with us, then get over to the sideline, and we can do all the celebrating we want. He's young. He's a freshman, so he'll learn. But he is a great, phenomenal player."
- DT
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S