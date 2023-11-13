Mykel Williams

0:00 – Talk about C.J. Allen 0:23 – Do you feel like you are playing your best football right now? 0:46 – What does it take for a freshman to get a lot of playing time at UGA? 1:05 – What do you see in Raylen Wilson? 1:27 – Keys to stopping Tennessee’s run game? 1:46 – What do you remember about the game against Tennessee last year? 2:08 – What is the key to "getting your cleats in the ground"? 2:38 – Playing with Nazir Stackhouse 3:10 – Watching your teammates on Senior Day 3:38 – Opposing offenses starting fast vs. Georgia 4:13 – What is it like when former teammates come back to the game 5:04 – How does it feel to have you and Marvin Jones playing with you on the line

On what it takes to start as Georgia at as a freshman… “Focus and attention to detail. You do those two things and you come in with the right attitude, ready to work, you should be fine.” On what he’s learned from DL Nazir Stackhouse… “(Nazir Stackhouse) is a funny guy. I’ve learned a lot of great things from Naz. Simply how to strain, how to push through. He’s been showing up a lot recently and he deserves it. He’s been working hard. Most of the defensive line, really all of us, we stay out here and run extra every practice. He’s been right there with us. I’m glad to see it pay off for him.” On the impact of senior leadership… “It's meant a lot. All my seniors: Zion Logue, Tramel Walthour, Nazir Stackhouse. They mean a lot. I’ve a learned a lot from them. I’ve learned how to be more of a vet from those guys. I really appreciate everything they’ve taught me.” On the energy from having returning players at the game… “It was great. We were talking about it in the locker room before. Nolan (Smith) was in there trying to get us hype being Nolan, running around screaming. We said, ‘There’s no way we’re going to lose this game.’ Having the guys like Jordan Davis and Malik Herring, all those guys giving us leadership and telling us little things like rip and reach, little techniques. It helps a lot being able to look to them for mentorship.”

Dylan Fairchild

0:00 – What is it like to have a rotating offensive line? 0:36 – How much of an advantage is it playing that many? 1:07 – How did the OL play against Ole Miss? 1:26 – Have you been up to Tennessee before and how has it been playing on the road this season? 2:05 – Thoughts on Tennessee’s pass rush 2:31 – Where do you think Georgia’s run game is now? 3:01 – Has Kendall Milton kept his promise to buy the OL dinner (steak)? 3:16 – When Todd Monken left last season what was the reaction and talk about Mike Bobo’s first meeting? 4:11 – Seeing your teammates on the OL during Senior Day 4:58 – Talk about Micah Morris’s performance the last three games 5:48 – Where have you grown the most this season? 6:21 – What is communication like with the experienced players on the OL? 7:13 – Secret of doing well against Ole Miss’s pressure and what does Tennessee do well? 8:26 – Relationship with you and Xavier Truss