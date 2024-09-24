WATCH: Malaki Starks and Dylan Fairchild
Malaki Starks
0:00—Working with the rest of the defensive units
0:51—Any comments from T-Rob this week?
1:33—On loss to Alabama a year ago
2:01—Jalon Walker as a teammate
2:41—What Ingram-Dawkins brings to the defensive line
3:23—Comparing notes of having faced Milroe before
4:15—On Milroe’s comments about Georgia “quitting” a year ago
4:53—On ‘Bama receiver Ryan Williams
5:36—More on Milroe’s comments from a year ago
6:05—How Kentucky win can help team
On the discipline needed when playing against Jalen Milroe…
"I think the biggest thing is to trust in the front to do their job, and they'll trust in us to do our job. We know how rushing coverage works together, and we got to do a great job on the back-end scrambling and staying in coverage, not coming out of coverage, and letting the front do their job. Just trust in them that they're going to stay in the rush lanes. We want to play as a unit and be connected. That's the biggest thing."
On Travaris Robinson’s message this week…
“He’s such a competitive person and I think that’s the biggest thing. From this week, he wants to go out there and compete and win. There’s no bad blood or hatred, he just wants to win and be competitive. He knows they have good players and we have good players, so it’s going to be a really good game. He just wants us to go out there, do our job, and just let loose.”
On the motivation for the Alabama game…
“I think that’s a little tough because that was our first loss in my class. So, we just kind of wanted to check that box off, do the right thing. But we really just want to focus day by day. The steps that we need to take to be able to get to that point and grow throughout the week and be us on Saturday.”
Dylan Fairchild
0:00—Micah Morris’ prep (and entire offensive line) for Alabama
0:42—Carson Beck’s demeanor for big games
1:33—His assessment of the o-line’s play vs. Kentucky
2:04—Jared Wilson’s communication at center through three games
2:44—Any emphasis on communication having to play in Tuscaloosa
3:25—Memories of Georgia-Alabama rivalry
4:17—Prepping for Alabama’s defense (compared to a year ago vs. ‘Bama)
4:59—Intensity of this week’s practice
5:35—Practicing vs. Jalon Walker
6:22—Knowledge of Milroe’s comments a year ago
On the offensive line’s approach going into Alabama…
“We have done a great job just all across the board, I think. We do what we do and prepare how we always prepare for any great opponent. I think just all across the board we have done a great job this week.”
On Carson Beck’s preparation for big games…
“He is just very poised at all times. It is just a trait he has naturally. He is just a poised person. Adversity is going to come - it's a guarantee. He does a great job of calming us down in the huddle in those tiny moments that he can control.”
On the offensive line’s performance against Kentucky…
“I think there were adjustments that were made that helped us, but I think overall we need to perform better. We need to perform more dominantly. We need to be able to make those adjustments sooner. It’s a big part of football. Being able to make those after one or two plays is a lot better than after a couple drives.”