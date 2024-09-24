PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

WATCH: Malaki Starks and Dylan Fairchild

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

Malaki Starks

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3NFNlVPMXVJbFBVP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

0:00—Working with the rest of the defensive units

0:51—Any comments from T-Rob this week?

1:33—On loss to Alabama a year ago

2:01—Jalon Walker as a teammate

2:41—What Ingram-Dawkins brings to the defensive line

3:23—Comparing notes of having faced Milroe before

4:15—On Milroe’s comments about Georgia “quitting” a year ago

4:53—On ‘Bama receiver Ryan Williams

5:36—More on Milroe’s comments from a year ago

6:05—How Kentucky win can help team

On the discipline needed when playing against Jalen Milroe…

"I think the biggest thing is to trust in the front to do their job, and they'll trust in us to do our job. We know how rushing coverage works together, and we got to do a great job on the back-end scrambling and staying in coverage, not coming out of coverage, and letting the front do their job. Just trust in them that they're going to stay in the rush lanes. We want to play as a unit and be connected. That's the biggest thing."

On Travaris Robinson’s message this week…

“He’s such a competitive person and I think that’s the biggest thing. From this week, he wants to go out there and compete and win. There’s no bad blood or hatred, he just wants to win and be competitive. He knows they have good players and we have good players, so it’s going to be a really good game. He just wants us to go out there, do our job, and just let loose.”

On the motivation for the Alabama game…

“I think that’s a little tough because that was our first loss in my class. So, we just kind of wanted to check that box off, do the right thing. But we really just want to focus day by day. The steps that we need to take to be able to get to that point and grow throughout the week and be us on Saturday.”

Dylan Fairchild

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1RjT2lUQWFySGZnP3NpPTFfLXNfMzB6UloxZHpSV2Q/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

0:00—Micah Morris’ prep (and entire offensive line) for Alabama

0:42—Carson Beck’s demeanor for big games

1:33—His assessment of the o-line’s play vs. Kentucky

2:04—Jared Wilson’s communication at center through three games

2:44—Any emphasis on communication having to play in Tuscaloosa

3:25—Memories of Georgia-Alabama rivalry

4:17—Prepping for Alabama’s defense (compared to a year ago vs. ‘Bama)

4:59—Intensity of this week’s practice

5:35—Practicing vs. Jalon Walker

6:22—Knowledge of Milroe’s comments a year ago

On the offensive line’s approach going into Alabama…

“We have done a great job just all across the board, I think. We do what we do and prepare how we always prepare for any great opponent. I think just all across the board we have done a great job this week.”

On Carson Beck’s preparation for big games…

“He is just very poised at all times. It is just a trait he has naturally. He is just a poised person. Adversity is going to come - it's a guarantee. He does a great job of calming us down in the huddle in those tiny moments that he can control.”

On the offensive line’s performance against Kentucky…

“I think there were adjustments that were made that helped us, but I think overall we need to perform better. We need to perform more dominantly. We need to be able to make those adjustments sooner. It’s a big part of football. Being able to make those after one or two plays is a lot better than after a couple drives.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3Mvd2F0Y2gtbWFsYWtpLXN0YXJrcy1hbmQtZHlsYW4tZmFpcmNoaWxkIiwK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9 KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0 ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRz QnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAv LyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3 ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJo dHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVu dE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4K Cjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRy ZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYl MkZ1Z2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ3YXRjaC1tYWxha2ktc3Rhcmtz LWFuZC1keWxhbi1mYWlyY2hpbGQmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE2MCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9 MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3Jl IFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=