On the discipline needed when playing against Jalen Milroe…

"I think the biggest thing is to trust in the front to do their job, and they'll trust in us to do our job. We know how rushing coverage works together, and we got to do a great job on the back-end scrambling and staying in coverage, not coming out of coverage, and letting the front do their job. Just trust in them that they're going to stay in the rush lanes. We want to play as a unit and be connected. That's the biggest thing."



On Travaris Robinson’s message this week…

“He’s such a competitive person and I think that’s the biggest thing. From this week, he wants to go out there and compete and win. There’s no bad blood or hatred, he just wants to win and be competitive. He knows they have good players and we have good players, so it’s going to be a really good game. He just wants us to go out there, do our job, and just let loose.”



On the motivation for the Alabama game…

“I think that’s a little tough because that was our first loss in my class. So, we just kind of wanted to check that box off, do the right thing. But we really just want to focus day by day. The steps that we need to take to be able to get to that point and grow throughout the week and be us on Saturday.”