Opening statement…

“I, as I always try to do, thank the fans. I appreciate them coming out, and I thought we had great weather today. A little windy, but considering the weather we’ve practiced in, I thought the weather conditions were awesome. Our players handled it the right way. I wanted to handle it like a game – very game-like situations. The next time we put on those uniforms, it will be for real, and we’ll be playing in Atlanta against a really good opponent. So we want to find out where we are as a team and get a lot of guys reps. We’re kind of where we got guys that have got a lot of work and a lot of reps – fifth-year and fourth-year guys – and then we’ve got about 40 guys who are in their first year. So the discrepancy between old and young is really great. I thought the defense played much better today than they did in previous scrimmages in terms of energy, enthusiasm, and running to the ball. We rushed the passer better today. The offense probably didn’t have as good of a day as maybe they’ve had in the two scrimmages, but some of that was dictated by the terms of which we scrimmaged with which was passing and loose plays, and they did a nice job handling that in the second half. Overall, I don’t evaluate things on today. I know you guys will ask questions and talk about today, but for me it was about the entire spring – 15 practices – I’m very pleased with our health coming out of it.”

On today’s performance …

“It was better in the second scrimmage than the first scrimmage, and then it was better today than the first two scrimmages. We had one delay of game, which wasn’t really the offense’s fault. We had an injured player on the field, so we slowed down and the officials kept going, but operation-wise I was very pleased. We got to use the new headset model. Both quarterbacks had headsets in and could talk to the coordinators up to 15 seconds. We had one on defense, so we were able to use three of those and get comfortable with it. Operation-wise, we put so much stress on our practice operation that the game is traditionally easy.”