WATCH: Jim Donnan predicts the future of the SEC and recaps UGA recruiting
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young react to USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten. What does it mean for college football? The guys answers those questions and more from podcast listeners. What does it mean for Georgia? Blayne Gilmer and Jed May from UGASports also join to give some recruiting tidbits.
Subscribe to our Youtube channel.
You can find our podcasts on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.