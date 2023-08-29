On Julian Humphrey and how he is primed to play a key role for the team this season

“He has actually had an amazing offseason, really just sharpening the tools he already had. He has great speed and is a guy who comes in and works day in and day out. Really, I am excited to see him contribute and help this team this year. He definitely put in the work and deserves the opportunity to play.”

On the battle for the other cornerback position beside Kamari and what it does to bring out the best in the rest of the group…

“There is competition all across the board, not even just from that position. There is competition from every position. Everyone is still competing for a spot, and Coach Smart does a great job showing everybody that no one is entitled to have a designated position. Specifically for that spot, I know the DB room loves it. It brings excitement to us. All those guys come in to work day in and day out, so it’s just the coach’s decision at the end of the day. Whoever fills in that role will definitely help us throughout the year, and all those guys are more than capable of helping us.”

On being back in the safety position…

“I just love the game. I love football, so it really doesn’t matter what position they put me at. As far as adapting to the role, whatever the team needs me to do, I will dial in 100% toward doing that. I love it. I am playing with a great group of guys, a great defense, and guys who bring the football spirit and come in and work day in and day out. It makes my job easier when I know I am coming to work with these guys. And even if I don't have the best practice, still the energy that those guys bring around me and the juice that they have lifts me up. I am adapting to that new role, finding ways to play with the system, and making plays when my number is called.”

On Kearis Jackson making the Tennessee Titans 53-man roster today…

“That’s our brother. It is huge. I am going to call him later to congratulate him because that’s huge. It’s huge for me because we grew up around the same places. I am proud of him. It's motivation for me, and I have to give him a call because it just hit my heart. He’s a guy who has put so much work in, and it is finally paying off for him, I am excited to see it.”