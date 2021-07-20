WATCH - Georgia Recruiting: Rumors vs. Facts (Reactions, Decisions, Flips)

Another Monday night has come and gone and the UGASports recruiting staff once again had a live show on the UGASports YouTube channel covering all things Georgia football recruiting. This week, Blayne Gilmer, Jed May, and Trent Smallwood gave their reaction to Keon Sabb and Daylen Everette committing to Clemson and what prospects are still on the table for Georgia at defensive back in the Class of 2022.

Lots of questions from the loyal members of UGASports.com were answered on the air. Who will Georgia be able to flip? Which players are most likely to end up in the class for Georgia? How good is Carlton Madden Jr.? What are the chances with Travis Shaw and Walter Nolen? What is the latest on Branson Robinson and Dani Dennis-Sutton? The UGASports staff answered all those and more.

Check out the full replay below.