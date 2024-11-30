Advertisement
Published Nov 30, 2024
WATCH: Georgia players' postgame comments
Carson Beck

On if he took a moment to soak in his potential last game in Sanford Stadium:

“Absolutely. I mean just the game itself; everything, the emotions, the highs, the lows, the way we were able to fight back, and then you add that factor into it. I just took a second to look around to take it all in and enjoy it. That was my mindset coming into today.”

On his emotions following Nate Frazier’s winning two-point conversion:

“I don’t even really remember honestly. I don’t want to say it was a sigh of relief but it was like oh my gosh, finally we did it. Our defense did their job, we did ours, after eight overtimes. But no, I can’t even describe it, it was excitement, joy, just truly happy.”

Jalon Walker

Dominic Lovett

Ben Yurosek

