Dylan Raiola is starting to settle in.

After a couple of solid, but not great outings in his first two regular season games for Buford, Raiola dominated for the Wolves in a 45-28 win over North Cobb on Friday night. The five-star Georgia commit finished the night 12-of-16 passing for 284 yards and three touchdowns.

UGASports was on the scene and has all the highlights of Raiola's outstanding performance.

WATCH RAIOLA'S HIGHLIGHTS HERE.