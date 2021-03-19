It doesn't matter how prepared one believes he might be. That initial foray into SEC action can occasionally leave a bitter taste, especially if you’re a freshman pitcher.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Friday night’s opener against Tennessee was one of those occasions. The Vols beat up three of Georgia’s freshmen to the tune of nine runs, to roll 11-6.

“I think it played a huge role. Unfortunately, I think we played to the uniform a little too much [more] than we played to the player and the game. I think they made a little too big a deal of it,” assistant coach Scott Daeley said. “I know we wound up scoring six runs, but the hitters were sped up as well.”

The trio of Luke Wagner, Charlie Goldstein, and Liam Sullivan didn't do themselves any favors, combining for eight walks in three-plus innings. Sullivan was responsible for five, two coming with the bases loaded before he gave up a grand slam in the fourth to establish a 9-0 Tennessee lead.

Georgia would go on to walk 12 in the game, three coming with the bases loaded.

The game’s final outcome was not the only bad news for Georgia.

In the bottom of the fourth, freshman Corey Collins lined a two-out single for the Bulldogs’ first hit, only to come up grabbing the back of his right leg and having to leave the game.

Daeley did not have update after the game.

“Initially, it just tightened up on him. But we’re going to have to look at it tonight and tomorrow,” he said. “We’ll look at it tomorrow and see where we are.”