UGASports - Waiver decision no reflection on UGA

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey made one thing perfectly clear regarding his decision Wednesday to grant waivers to several student athletes—including former Georgia players Cade Mays and Otis Reese.

His reasons for allowing immediate eligibility at their new schools had absolutely nothing to do with claims against their former schools.

In the case of both Mays and Reese, both former Bulldogs cited a “toxic environment” at Georgia as the reason their waivers should be approved.

Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood was also one of the student-athletes granted his immediate eligibility after transferring from Auburn.

“It must be stated unequivocally that these approvals are solely a reflection of the unique circumstances present, and should not be interpreted as endorsement of the rationale set forth by individuals seeking these waivers,” Sankey said via a statement. “These are unprecedented times in which decisions about eligibility and competitive opportunities demand consideration of the current challenges facing our student-athletes and schools as a result of COVID-19. In a non-COVID environment, there may have been a different outcome for some of the waiver requests determined today.”

In other words, based on Sankey’s decision, both Mays and Reese would have received today’s waiver even if each had stubbed their toe on the walkway heading into the Butts-Mehre Building.

In a statement to UGASports, Georgia athletic Greg McGarity echoed the comments made by Sankey.

“It's important to recognize that these approvals are not an endorsement of the rationale set forth by the individuals seeking waivers,” McGarity said. “The Commissioner plainly indicated that he approved all waivers due to the unprecedented circumstances we face.

“We look forward to reviewing our current bylaws to attend to the changing national landscape, while protecting the shared ideals that make this conference so special. We are proud of how we operate our athletic program, and the way we facilitate the growth of our student-athletes.

According to Sankey, the conference will review the current transfer bylaws at a later date.

“Our member institutions have been clear in the past that they oppose immediate eligibility for intraconference transfers,” Sankey said. “Given the increased number of waiver requests this year, and a changing national landscape related to student-athlete transfer issues, it's evident that the current transfer bylaw must undergo a thorough review by Conference membership in the most timely manner possible and prior to the 2021-22 academic year.”

Although the Bulldogs do not play Ole Miss this fall, the Bulldogs host Tennessee next week, which will mark Mays’ return to Athens for the first time since leaving the program in early November.

Mays is expected to move into the starting lineup at right tackle for the Volunteers.

During a Wednesday Zoom meeting, current Bulldog offensive lineman Justin Shaffer was asked prior to Sankey’s announcement what he thought about Mays playing for Tennessee this fall.

“I feel like, the whole situation— I really don’t have anything to say about it,” Shaffer said. “Cade’s still my dog, but with that situation—that’s just something he had to have happen.”