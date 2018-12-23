"The Georgia defense has never seen as prolific of a passing game as they will see against Hawaii. " — Mark May

ESPN's Mark May surely had the highest platform from which to puff up Hawaii prior to the 2008 Sugar Bowl. But the upset buzz was everywhere. Prognosticators were enamored with Hawaii's passing stats. There were even questions about whether Georgia defenders were conditioned well enough to be on the field for 70-plus plays. Georgia responded on a national stage with one of the most impressive beatdowns in program history.

Setting the tone

Georgia's offensive line and running game took center stage early in the first quarter. Knowshon Moreno gave the Bulldogs a lead with a 17-yard touchdown run. Brannan Southerland nailed a block on the outside linebacker to seal the lane.

Knowshon Moreno scored the first points of the 2008 Sugar Bowl.

Offensive explosion

Georgia's offense never lost momentum after the opening touchdown. Knowshon Moreno added another opening quarter score, led by big Chester Adams, to put Georgia on top 14-3.

Moreno added a second first quarter touchdown run.

Matthew Stafford showed off impressive touch when he threw an 11 yard off-balance touchdown pass to Sean Bailey in the back corner of the Superdome endzone. Georgia took a 24-3 lead.

Matthew Stafford's touchdown pass to Sean Bailey.

Late in the third quarter, Stafford threw a laser to Mohamed Massaquoi. This was originally called a touchdown, but referees overturned it and placed the ball at the one yard line. Thomas Brown would punch it in to give Georgia a 38-3 lead.

Stafford hit MoMass to set up goal line situation.

Defensive dominance

As efficient as the offense was, it was the defense that created a lasting impression. They answered all of the questions about how they would defend Hawaii's passing attack. The Bulldogs' front seven menaced Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan.

Marcus Howard easily rushes past Hawaii's lineman to disrupt the backfield.

The iconic defensive moment was Marcus Howard's sack resulting in a fumble and a Georgia touchdown.

Marcus Howard had three sacks, including this forced fumble.

Howard jarred the football loose with this physical tackle.

That was Howard's second forced fumble. His first is featured below. Hawaii had six turnovers in total.

Hawaii fumbled near midfield amid heavy pressure.

One of four Hawaii interceptions occurred when an attempted screen pass was batted in the air. It ended up in the hands of linebacker Dannell Ellerbee, who found himself hoisting then-defensive coordinator Willie Martinez.

Dannell Ellerbee was in the right place at the right time.