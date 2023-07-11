The Major League Draft wrapped up Tuesday with only one current Bulldog and one potential addition hearing their names called.

Junior pitcher Liam Sullivan was the first go, chosen by the Washington Nationals in the 13th round with the No. 375 overall pick.

Sullivan (5-2, 5.77) confirmed to UGASports via text that he intends to sign with the Nationals and will forgo his final year at Georgia.

Meanwhile, Columbia University catcher and transfer Weston Eberly (.309-9-41) was taken in the 16th round by the Chicago White Sox. Eberly told UGASports Tuesday night that he’s yet to decide the route he will take, but has not ruled out coming to Georgia.

Draft-eligible Bulldogs, catcher Fernando Gonzalez (.232-6-18), first baseman/third baseman Parks Harber (.283-18-56), and catcher/designated hitter Corey Collins (.267-6-20) were not selected in the draft, and have the option to return for their senior year.

Other Bulldog draftees, pitcher Jaden Woods (Pittsburgh, seventh round) and Sam Houston transfer Joe Redfield (fourth round, Los Angeles Angels) are also expected to sign.

There was some other news to report on Tuesday.

Although he’s yet to announce on social media, sources tell UGASports that Purdue second baseman Paul Toetz (.335-10-53) is transferring to Georgia, one of 12 players still expected to join the Bulldog program.

Along with Toetz and Eberly, the list includes pitcher Brian Zedlin (Penn; 2-1, 3.74), first baseman outfielder Luke Farris (Western Kentucky; .291-13-43), third baseman Slate Alford (Mississippi State; .248-9-36), and infielder Kolby Branch (Baylor; .325-6-41).

Others include outfielder Clayton Chadwick (Sam Houston; .294-10-49), .297-13-62), outfielder/first baseman John Marant; .434-15-70), pitcher Daniel Padysak (Charleston Southern; 2-1, 3.19), catcher Henry Hunter (UAB; .166-0-5), and outfielder Logan Jordan (Campbell; .301-12-52).

The Bulldogs are not done.

Georgia is known to be looking for more players to fortify next year’s roster, including a pitcher or two.