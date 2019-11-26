Freshman quarterback D’Wan Mathis is making progress following surgery in May to remove a cyst from his brain.

"He's been cleared to do more,” head coach Kirby Smart said after practice Tuesday. “He's been cleared to practice, just not take hits so that prevents him from being able to play.”

Still, the fact Mathis is at least able to take part in drills and practice itself should be taken as good news.

Smart said the Michigan native has actually played key roles in helping the Bulldogs (10-1) prepare for their last two games against Auburn and Texas A&M.

“He’s been able to do more in practice. He's been scout-team quarterback the last couple of weeks now and has done a tremendous job. He helped with the Bo Nix scout-team stuff. He helped even last week with the scout-team stuff. He's able to simulate some of these guys we've played so that has been a big bonus for us.”