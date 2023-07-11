"I write on behalf of the University of Georgia Athletic Association to demand the prompt retraction of a recent article authored by investigative reporter Alan Judd, entitled "UGA football program rallies when players accused of abusing women," published by The Atlanta Journal- Constitution online on June 27, 2023, and on the front page of the print edition on Sunday, July 2,2023.

"This article is the latest in a series by Mr. Judd focused on the UGA football program in the aftermath of the tragic accident on January 15 of this year. We have strongly disagreed with many aspects of Mr. Judd's reporting over the last six months. But for an organization whose Newsroom Ethics Code (www.ajc.com/ethics-code/) states that "professional integrity is the cornerstone of our credibility," this most recent article crossed a new line.

"Mr. Judd's article is replete with errors, unsubstantiated allegations, innuendo, and possibly even fabrications. We do not write to you lightly; we are accustomed to the rough scrutiny of a robust press, and we appreciate its central importance in a free society. But this article stands out in its reckless disregard for the truth and its imposition of a damaging narrative unsupported by the facts. The AJC's Newsroom Ethics Code states, "In our news reports, we do not lie; we do not fabricate, and we do not distort images or audio in a manner that is misleading." Yet several parts of Mr. Judd's article beg the very concerning conclusion that aspects of his reporting are indeed fabricated, whether knowingly or recklessly.

"Without these significant errors, distortions, and potential fabrications, there is simply no basis for the article's central thesis-that the UGA football program actively supports players accused of abusing women. Consider that thesis and how abhorrent it is. To quote Carl Sagan, “Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence." But time and again, the article fails to provide any credible factual bases for its sensational claims. We do not shy away from good reporting that informs the public and helps us consider our programs and the ways we can improve them. But we also do not shy away from calling out reporting that fails to meet these standards.

"The AJC Newsroom Ethics Code proclaims, "We admit our errors and correct them." I write today to demand just that--an admission of error and a retraction of the article. The retraction should be prompt, clearly identified as a retraction, and featured and promoted as conspicuously and publicly as the original article."



