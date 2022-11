Georgia has rapidly become a major player in the recruitment of Demello Jones.

Fran Brown and the Bulldogs offered Jones on Nov. 18. At the time, that registered as Jones' second Power Five offer.

On Nov. 26, Georgia's pursuit of Jones took another step when he visited Athens for the Georgia Tech game. The gameday experience didn't disappoint.

"I had an amazing day at UGA," Jones said. "It was everything that I imagined it would be."