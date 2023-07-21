The preseason All-SEC teams have a distinct Georgia flavor.

The Bulldogs placed 16 players on the preseason teams voted on by media members at SEC Media Days. That included a league-high 11 players on the preseason All-SEC First-Team.

Georgia was also picked to win the SEC East and the SEC Championship. The Bulldogs received 265 out of 291 first-place votes to win the division. Georgia had 181 points in the conference-wide poll, with Alabama finishing second with 62 points.

Offensively, tight end Brock Bowers, receiver Ladd McConkey, and offensive linemen Amarius Mims, Tate Ratledge, and Sedrick Van Pran were named to the first team. Running back Kendall Milton and offensive lineman Xavier Truss were named to the preseason second team.

The defensive first team includes defensive linemen Mykel Williams and Nazir Stackhouse, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, and defensive backs Malaki Starks, Kamari Lassiter, and Javon Bullard. Linebackers Smael Mondon and Jalon Walker made the second and third teams, respectively.

Georgia also had special teams representation in long snapper William Mote, voted to the preseason third team.