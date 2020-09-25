UGASports - UGA going hard after 2022 wide receiver Denylon Morrissette

Notably, in a span of less than two weeks from late August to early September, Morrissette received offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Alabama, Arkansas, and Georgia to bring his offer total to approximately 20. Since Georgia extended its offer, the Bulldogs have apparently been going hard after Morrissette, as has his Brookwood teammate and 2022 Georgia commit, Marquis Groves-Killibrew.

A couple of weeks following Rivals.com Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons’ interview with 2022 three-star prospect Denylon Morrissette of Brookwood High School in Snellville, Ga., UGASports conducted the following Q&A with the 6-foot-2, 187-pound receiver.

UGASports: Denylon, the last few weeks for you have been crazy, with all the offers and such. How are you taking it all in?

Morrissette: “It's been pretty crazy, all the attention I've been getting. My phone still hasn't stopped blowing up, but I just haven't been letting it get to my head—just been doing ‘me’ still.”

UGASports: Since the contact period opened up, what are three or four schools you hear from on a rather consistent basis?

Morrissette: “If I were to choose four, I’d say I hear from Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, and Penn State a lot.”

UGASports: Besides those four, what other schools are you considering visiting once things open up (after the COVID-19 pandemic)?

Morrissette: “ASU (Arizona State), Tennessee, South Carolina, and there might be others.”

UGASports: Yet, you’ve mentioned before that Georgia Tech is beginning to stand out in your mind, correct?

Morrissette: “Yes, from the conversations I’ve had with the Georgia Tech coaches, I’ve just had a better vibe with them, compared to most of the other coaching staffs.”

UGASports: What about Georgia? How do they feel you can aid their offense while helping them build for the future?

Morrissette: “Georgia has said that they like the way I snapped down in my route, and getting in and out of my routes. I have a big body frame, so Georgia has also said that they like the way I can move.”

UGASports: Give us your feedback on Georgia receivers coach Cortez Hankton.

Morrissette: “He's a really funny person. The conversations we have are not just about football, but he asks me about my life in general.”

UGASports: Is your teammate Marquis Groves-Killibrew (a 2022 Georgia commit) trying to recruit you to come to Georgia?

Morrissette: “He's just always trying to tell me to come to Georgia, and stuff like that. He tells me all the time I'm going to be a Dawg.”

UGASports: We know it would not be something you’d make or break your decision on, but do you think it’d be interesting if you, Marquis, and Sam Mbake (all 2022 recruits at Brookwood) went to the same college?

Morrissette: “Yeah, that will be very special if that could happen.”

UGASports: Finally, are you a recruit who wants to announce his commitment early—or do you want to take your time?

Morrissette: “Although I want to get it over with, I want to probably take my time more. So, I'm going to just take it slow.”