UGASports - UGA draft preview: Azeez Ojulari, Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell

This week, Georgia could have as many as 11 players selected in the 2021 NFL draft. The program record for the Bulldogs is eight, which was set in 2002 and tied in 2013. Here’s the first of a three part series looking at the prospects who will hope to hear their name over the three-day event.



OLB Azeez Ojulari

Azeez Ojulari runs through a drill at pro day. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Height and weight: 6-foot-3, 240 pounds. 2020 stats: 31 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two pass breakups. His draft ceiling: Following a strong finish to his season, an excellent pro day, and what is perceived to be a weak edge rusher class, Ojulari is positioned to be Georgia’s highest selection in the 2021 draft. His performance against Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl certainly opened some eyes. In that game, he totaled three sacks, two forced fumbles, and four quarterback hits. Considering the limitations the NFL endured with scouting this past season, coinciding with the number of opt-outs, this position group stands to be one of the toughest to predict. With Ojulari being a known quantity, he could go higher than many analysts have him mocked at the moment. His draft floor: Ojulari won’t fall past the second round if he’s not taken in the first. His blend of speed, athleticism, and physicality makes him an intriguing option for any team—but particularly for those that run 3-4 fronts. As a stand-up edge rusher, Ojulari projects well at the next level. His primary competition for the first round are Miami’s Jaelan Phillips, Miami’s Gregory Rousseau, Michigan’s Kwity Paye, and Penn State’s Jayson Oweh. He’d be great with the…: Pittsburgh Steelers. Given how successful he was at Georgia as a stand-up rusher, Ojulari, considered undersized to rush with his hand in the dirt, projects well to a 3-4 defense in the NFL. The Steelers seem to find a knack for unleashing speedy and athletic pass rushers, not to mention he could play on the opposite side of T.J. Watt. That would create quite the pass-rushing combo. What’s likely to happen: Of the edge rushers in this class, Ojulari and Paye have the fewest question marks. In a draft where information is critical, having a solid body of recent work could be what sets certain prospects apart. Therefore, Ojulari should hear his name called in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

CB Eric Stokes

Eric Stokes performs for NFL coaches and scouts at Georgia's pro day. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Height and weight: 6-1, 185 pounds. 2020 stats: 20 total tackles, four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), eight pass breakups. His draft ceiling: Building a solid secondary is tough for any franchise. To do such a thing, teams have to pay a premium on cornerbacks, whether it's through the draft or free agency. With that in mind, it would not be shocking to see Stokes sneak into the end of the first round. Stokes’ cover skills and blistering speed are exactly what NFL teams are looking for. Running a 4.25-second 40-yard dash at Georgia’s pro day is something that certainly has stayed on the minds of NFL scouts and executives. On top of that, Stokes also has played cornerback for the past four years only—indicating he has a ton of potential growth at the position. His draft floor: Stokes’ floor is probably the fourth round. If he fell to the third day, it would simply be due to preference in what’s a deep cornerback class. Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II, South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, Northwestern’s Greg Newsome and Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley are all considered first-tier at the position. From there, it’s anyone’s guess as to who goes where. Stokes will be competing with Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr., Oregon's Jevon Holland, Central Florida’s Aaron Robinson, Georgia’s Tyson Campbell, Kentucky’s Kelvin Joseph, and many others for positioning in the late first and second rounds. If enough corner-needy teams have higher grades on those other players, Stokes could find himself falling to the third round or farther. He’d be great with the…: Cleveland Browns. Not long ago, the Browns would have been a team no one would wish a player to join. Now, the front seven looks dangerous, which is enticing for any young corner. Stokes’ speed and ability to pick up on concepts quickly would make him a fit for a team thin at the position. What’s likely to happen: Stokes running a 4.25 40 will ultimately put him in the second round. While a first-round appearance is not likely, it would be a surprise to see Stokes fall to the third day. Nonetheless, Stokes should hear his name called in the second round.

CB Tyson Campbell

Tyson Campbell runs through a ball drill at pro day. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)