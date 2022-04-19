Tymon Mitchell enters the transfer portal

Reserve defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell has placed his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, UGASports has learned.

A 6-foot-3, 300-pound native of Nashville, Mitchell only played in eight games over the course of his Bulldog career, five of them coming last season. He was credited with three tackles over those three campaigns.

The former four-star was expected to play a backup role on the defensive line for the Bulldogs, although he did start for the Black Team defense during Saturday's G-Day contest.

Mitchell was the ninth-rated player in Tennessee and 19th-rated defensive tackle as a senior at Franklin Road Academy in 2018.