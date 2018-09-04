Cornerback Tyrique McGhee was back at practice Tuesday. Head coach Kirby Smart is hopeful the versatile junior will be ready for Saturday’s game at South Carolina (3:30, CBS). “Yes, Tyrique was back. I thought he was all right. He was pushing through. He was able to take, I would say, 25 percent of the reps. We have a lot of reps on Tuesday and he took probably a quarter of them. He seemed OK,” Smart said. “I would reserve judgment until I watched it. I didn’t notice him messing up. It seemed like he had fresher legs than some of the other guys. We’re hoping he’ll be able to play. I don’t think we’ll know until closer to the end of the week.” McGhee suffered a small fracture in his fifth metatarsal back on Aug. 11 and missed last week’s opener against Austin Peay. Although he excels at corner, Smart doesn't anticipate him playing the position at South Carolina. “I don’t know. It probably wouldn’t be at corner. He’s been playing a lot of safety, star, and money. He’s played three different positions, but hasn’t played much corner. “

Godwin back, but will he play?

Wide receiver Terry Godwin was back at practice after missing last week’s game recovering from the knee injury that plagued him for most of preseason camp. He hopes to have him back and available for Saturday. “I think it’s going to depend on if he’s healthy enough or not. That’s still to be determined,” Smart said. “We can’t take a guy that’s not going to be able to play. And we don’t know that yet. After watching today, I feel good about him being able to play, but that won’t be certain until after Thursday.” Kearis Jackson (hamstring) and Jayson Stanley (quad) also returned. “They seem good. I thought Terry did well today, looked good. He pushed, took some hits. That was big,” Smart said. “Jayson and Kearis seem good. Jayson seems back to normal Kearis is still pushing through. We’re using those guys on special teams, and hopefully we’re going to use them on offense, too. I think they’re both really good special teams weapons.” …Tight end Jackson Harris (foot) recently underwent surgery. His recovery time is undetermined, Smart said.

Former Gamecock's guarantee doesn't faze LeCounte

Georgia sophomore Richard LeCounte was asked about a guarantee from former Gamecock tight end Tori Gurley. The statement was made on the Paul Finebaum Show last July at SEC Media Days. LeCounte shrugged it off. “There’s a lot of things I see in Georgia where they can be beaten Week 2,” Gurley said. “That’s something I’m going to guarantee, that South Carolina gets the win in Williams-Brice.” “I don’t pay any attention,” LeCounte said. “I just take it as a somebody supporting their team. It’s the same thing I’ll say if I’m out of college. I’m an alumnus of Georgia, so yeah, Georgia is going to win.” Nevertheless, Bulldog staffers have made sure Gurley’s words are known, printing flyers of the comments and placing them strategically throughout the football facility. “I mean, walking around I see a few of the things. But you know, it’s just talk. It’s just part of the game,” said LeCounte, who doesn’t believe his teammates need any extra motivation for Saturday’s SEC opener. “I hope not. I hope they take every game as if they’re trying to take food off your plate,” LeCounte said. “I hope they take every snap as just as serious, no matter who we’re playing, and no matter what is being said.”

Quotables

‘’No idea. It’ll be something divisible by 70. So, we’ve got 70 and we’ll figure out the right 70 to take, based on depth, special teams, and how many of those receivers can play. If all of them can play, then we’ll try to take probably whatever it takes. I don’t know…nine, 10, 11.’’ – Smart on how many receivers will travel to South Carolina. "I don't think the first game's a good judge. They were such a running team and they were not going to hold the ball on third down. They were going to get the ball out quick. It was a little different." – Smart on last Saturday’s pass rush when the Bulldogs had zero sacks. "I thought Brenton played hard. I didn't think he played things right all the time. It was just his first game. I'm glad he got to get that under his belt. Brenton has practiced really hard this week. I know that. He's got a motor." – Smart on freshman outside linebacker Brenton Cox.

This and that