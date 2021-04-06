"As much as you hate to lose George there’s just things we’ve got to focus on and things we’ve got to develop because we have the team to do whatever we want.”

Quarterback JT Daniels didn't sugar coat his answer when asked about the loss of George Pickens, and what it means to Georgia’s chances of competing for a national championship.

Of course it doesn't help.

But when Daniels looks around the Bulldogs’ receiver room, he still sees plenty of talent. That includes players not named Jermaine Burton (knee) or Arian Smith (wrist).

“There’s no denying that we do want to win a natty. I think we have the team to do it. Obviously, losing George doesn’t help you—losing an elite, top-tier receiver doesn’t help you—but it’s a great team. Coach [Kirby] Smart has done a really good job of instilling a team standard and a team DNA that a lot of guys have really gotten accustomed to,” Daniels said. “There are a lot of good things going for the team. As much as you hate to lose George, there are just things we’ve got to focus on, and things we’ve got to develop, because we have the team to do whatever we want.”

Daniels, who spoke with reporters for almost 12 minutes Tuesday, reminded those on the Zoom call that receivers aren't the only ones capable of catching the football.

Georgia’s tight ends and running backs have ten fingers, too.

“The running backs have been great, and the tight ends have been exceptional as well. Fitz (John FitzPatrick) has received a lot of praise for the way he's worked and how much better his ball skills have gotten,” Daniels said. “Darnell (Washington) has obviously developed a lot; that whole tight end room has done a great job. Zamir (White) has gotten better breaking in and out of his routes. (James) Cook, Kenny (McIntosh), and (Kendall) Milton are all great route runners.

“All the other receivers that I’ll talk about, they’ll come in and work, whether it’s special teams, whether it’s at receiver—they run their butt off all day, and they’re all getting better.”