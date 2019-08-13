Tight end Eli Wolf has been in Athens for the better part of three months, but the graduate transfer from Tennessee admits he still has a little trouble getting around.

“I still have to plug in my GPS,” Wolf told reporters after practice Tuesday, his first availability with the Georgia media since joining the program in May.

“The Butts-Mehre Building has pretty much been my home,” he said. “But the football is great. It’s a football town, everybody loves football, plus the food is really good.” Wolf said he’s fitting right in.

Currently situated behind Charlie Woerner and John FitzPatrick on the depth chart, Wolf brings some much-needed experience to the position after playing in all 12 games last year or the Volunteers, including seven starts. Wolf finished the year with five catches for 30 yards and one touchdown on a five-yard reception against South Carolina.

So, adjusting to Georgia’s offensive scheme hasn’t been that bad.

When you’ve already played for three different offensive coordinators over the course of your college career, change is something he’s already used to.

“I’ve been through some offensive coordinators, all were great, but what that did was help me learn to adjust on the fly,” Wolf said. “This is just another transition I feel I’m capable of doing.”

Ironically enough, Wolf’s decision to leave Knoxville coincided with Jim Chaney accepting the OC job with the Vols.

“I entered the portal in January right when he came in. Left and came at the same time, but I never talked to Coach Chaney,” Wolf said. “I had extensive conversations with people on the staff, and after the decision was made, I went to compliance, said I’d like to enter my name in the portal, and I took those steps. Once your name is in there is when coaches can start contacting you.”

The first contact he received from Georgia was actually from Kirby Smart himself.

“It was very humbling and awesome,” Wolf said. “After a couple of weeks, this is where I knew I wanted to be.”

There were a couple of reasons the Bulldogs stood out.

“I was just looking for something for my future, something for me. And when I entered the portal, Georgia was one of the first schools to call. It’s a great place to be playing ball,” Wolf said. “Georgia is a hard-nosed football team, it always has been, the culture that’s been instilled here by Coach Smart. You can ask anybody. Playing Georgia is a tough one, because they’re physical.”

There’s more.

Isaac Nauta's decision to leave a year early for the NFL, along with Luke Ford’s decision to transfer to Illinois, also played a role.

“It did. There was a position of need. Charlie and Fitz are both great tight ends, and I felt I could help the team along with those guys,” Wolf said. “The tight end room is great. Everybody is really talented here, and I’m really excited for the season.”

Armed with a business degree from Tennessee, Wolf is pursuing a Masters in Sports Management while at Georgia.

For those wondering, Wolf did not leave Tennessee on bad terms, and admits it’s going to feel a bit unusual lining up against players he still considers his friends.

When asked to compare the two programs, he politely declined.

“I’m going to be politically correct here. I’m not going to get into comparisons. I’ve got a lot of friends there, and Tennessee did a lot for me. I’m just going to say I’m excited to be at Georgia and excited for the season,” Wolf said. “But they know me and I know them, so they know my tendencies. It’s going to be all business during the game, but after it’s over, it will be good to see them.”