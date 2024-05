Samari Matthews doesn't have a Georgia offer yet. But the Bulldogs are still a factor in his recruitment.

The No. 17 overall player and No. 2 corner in the 2026 class has a strong relationship with Georgia safeties coach Travaris Robinson. That bond dates back to Robinson's time at Alabama.

Now that Robinson has traded in his crimson for red and black, the Bulldogs are firmly on Matthews' radar.

"He said he can see me at Bama, and hopefully he can see me at Georgia now too," Matthews said.