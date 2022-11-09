The word is toughness . That trait has allowed the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Bullard to develop into one of the most vital pieces of Georgia's defense.

From Kirby Smart's postgame press conferences to his teammates' midweek press availabilities, it's said over and over again. It seems as if Bullard's name can't be spoken without it.

Every time you ask about Javon Bullard, the word comes up.

Smart remembers seeing Bullard's physical play in his high school film. Despite Bullard being a somewhat under-recruited prospect, the Bulldogs pursued him as a member of the 2021 class.

"He tackled well. You can tell that people who run through tackles don't fear contact," Smart said. "He was a fearless player, and then he did a lot of workout during COVID. He kept working out more and more, which was indicative of 'I want to be there' and 'It's important to me.' His parents have a military background, and he's a tough kid. We thought he was a good fit for our program and a good football player."

Bullard played in all but one game in 2021, mainly as a special teams member. He also worked on the second-team defensive unit behind future NFL players such as Lewis Cine and Derion Kendrick.

Kamari Lassiter filled a similar role. Another physically smaller prospect in the Class of 2021, he gets where Bullard's mindset comes from.

"I saw it last year," Lassiter said. "He’s one of those guys that’s relentless. He’s very tough. Believe it or not, JB and I, the one thing we’ve got in common, whenever we get on the football field, we’re two of the smallest guys out there. You wouldn’t tell because of the way he plays. He plays relentless and tough day in and day out."

Bullard has played in all but one game in 2022. The one absence came due to a suspension for a DUI after the Kent State game.

He has mainly seen action at the star position. In eight games, Bullard has recorded 25 total tackles. That number is third among defensive backs, despite missing the one game.

"He walks around with that demeanor, that type of swagger that you’ve got to have to be a covering DB and also come around and rush around tackles off edge, hitting tight ends, and guarding tight ends as well," cornerback Kelee Ringo said. "Honestly, you couldn’t hope for anything better. I feel like just the way he carries himself, really confident guy, leader type of guy. Just knowing a guy like that is right beside you, it makes you feel good just knowing that he’s going to go take care of business when his name is called."

Against Tennessee, Bullard had the game of his career. He recorded seven tackles and two sacks, blitzing off the edge in a play designed by co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and called repeatedly.

After the Tennessee game, Smart used that word again. He called Bullard "tough," as well as "physical" and "like a little stick of dynamite."

Bullard isn't the physical specimen that Ringo is. He didn't come in and start right away like true freshman Malaki Starks has this year. But as Georgia's defense marches toward another undefeated regular season, Bullard is without a doubt one of the key pieces of one of the best units in the country.