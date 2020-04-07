Jeremiah Williams has options — plenty of them.

The 6-foot-4, 225 pound linebacker out of Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay is a big athlete who can run and 41 schools like his make-up enough to offer him.

Some schools like him as an outside linebacker that drops into coverage. Some like him as an edge rusher. Schools love his frame, versatility and athleticism, and now he has cut his list down to eight.

"Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Tennessee are my top eight schools," said Williams. "I got it down to these schools based on how the schools are recruiting me, how I could see myself at the school, how I fit into the defense and the chance I would have to play early."

Before the visits were cut off due to the Coronavirus, Williams took trips to Tuscaloosa, Gainesville and Knoxville in 2020. He has visited all schools on his list at least once outside of Georgia, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

Those schools were on his list this spring.

"Yeah, this virus has messed things up a little for me with visits. I had been talking with those schools about visits this spring and that was the plan, but now we will have to wait.

"It is what it is. I know what is going on and I cannot take visits right now, so I will just have to get those schools later. I am dealing with it all."

What Williams is definitely dealing with is phone calls and text messages non stop. He actually took a break from that last week because it was a little overwhelming.

"I had to shut my phone off for a couple of days," said Williams. "My phone wouldn't stop going on with coaches calling and texting all the time. I get it, and they are recruiting, but it honestly was getting a little annoying. I just had to take a break, but my phone is back on now and things are good."

There are eight schools still in play for Williams, and some schools on the list are similar, and some are different. He offers quick thoughts on his favorites:

ALABAMA: "At Alabama, players are surrounded by the best on and off the field. They have great coaches, great players and coach Nick Saban is one of the best. What they offer is the best."

AUBURN: "I was a fan of Auburn growing up and it is a very special place. I see myself really fitting into their system too. I am also close with a lot of the coaches there, including Gus Malzahn."

FLORIDA: "March 1 was the first time I ever visited Florida and I liked it a lot. I really like coach Robinson. He is young, I connected with him, and he has played in the SEC, so he knows the game. I really like how Florida can challenge me in academics and athletics and it is an up and coming program."

GEORGIA: "Georgia's defense is for real. They play elite defense with great players. Coach Schumann is cool, I like coach Scott and I just want to get over to Georgia for a visit."

LSU: "I have visited LSU twice and they have not just connected with me, but they have connected with my folks. My family doesn't like every school, but they really like LSU. That is big for me. I like their defense, the coaches and something about it there made me feel at home."

NEBRASKA: "Scott Frost stopped by Ramsay and that let me know I am very important to him. Coach Frost has been around, he has won before and he has Nebraska going in the right direction. Playing early is very important to me, and I see a real opportunity for that there also."

OKLAHOMA: "Oklahoma not only recruits me hard, but they are recruiting my mom hard too. They talk to her a lot and I talk to multiple coaches, including coach Lincoln Riley. They have recruited me hard and I think I could fit into their defense well."

TENNESSEE: "Tennessee is telling me they could use me anywhere on their defense. They want to move me around and they tell me I could start as a freshman. They are recruiting me harder than anyone and they are just different. I have been there three times and I like it up there."

Williams said when talking about the Vols, Tennessee is the school recruiting him hardest. When asked about that, Williams said, "It is an easy answer, Tennessee is recruiting me hardest. I can't tell you how many times they call, Face-time and text me. They are different and they are really coming at me hardest right now."

There is no order to his list at this time, but he is most familiar with Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee. The first visit to the Swamp last month stood out to him as well.

When could one school emerge and lead Williams to commit? It could happen at any time.

"I really will just commit when I feel I am ready," said Williams. "I do not feel like I am too close right now, but it could really happen whenever. I don't want to rush it, so I am staying patient, but when I feel I am ready, I will commit."

Williams was adamant that playing early means the most to him. Fitting into the scheme and challenging him academically is important too, but he wants to make an impact year one in college.

The schools on this list are his finalists and he plans to sign with one in December.