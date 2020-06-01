UGASports - Top returning Bulldogs: George Pickens

In this series, we rank returning Georgia Bulldogs based on their PFF grades. There are 21 returning players with PFF overall grades above 70, in a minimum of 130 snaps played.

Dayne: It's hard to believe that George Pickens' first start did not happen until the Kentucky game. The rising sophomore receiver showed wide receiver dominance not seen in Athens since the days of A.J. Green. His Sugar Bowl performance was the crown jewel of his freshman campaign. He had 12 catches, 175 yards and this touchdown. He simply dominated the Bears.

Brent: Kirby Smart flipping Pickens away from Auburn on signing day in 2019 might go down as an all-timer. From a physical capability standpoint, the A.J. Green comparison is a legit one, as Pickens has all the tools of a true number one receiver. The next two years, (and yes, it will only be two years) are now about him fine tuning the details of his game, continually getting stronger and minimizing/controlling the one flaw from a season ago, penalties (he was the most penalized Bulldog with seven).