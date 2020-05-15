In this series, we rank returning Georgia Bulldogs based on their PFF grades. There are 21 returning players with PFF overall grades above 70, in a minimum of 130 snaps played.

Dayne: Devonte Wyatt earned more playing time as the 2019 season progressed. He played in 13 of the 14 games and finished with 30 tackles, most among Georgia's interior lineman. Late in the SEC Championship, he knifes his way through the A gap to stop Joe Burrow before the Heisman winner could scramble. This is precise footwork to slide through a small space and maintain forward momentum the entire time.

Brent: After posting a 76.3 overall grade on 235 snaps in 2018, Wyatt provided even more of an interior presence on the Bulldogs defense a season ago. In 2019, he logged 431 snaps, including 290 pass rush snaps. That pass rush snap number actually led the team, as Wyatt was, more often than not, the interior rusher on third down plays, as we see in the above clip. Despite being second on the team in total quarterback pressures, this was his lone sack of the season.