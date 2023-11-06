Continuing our new series for this season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed at the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for November 2 through November 5.

Jalen Carter

In Philadelphia’s big 28-23 win over Dallas yesterday, Jalen Carter added another standout performance to his rookie season. The former Georgia defensive tackle played 51 of the Eagles’ 75 defensive plays and totaled two tackles, including a critical half-sack with just over two minutes remaining in the game (video below). On Dallas’ final possession, and with the game on the line, Carter helped cause another sack of Dak Prescott when he blew by his man and disrupted the line of scrimmage. In eight games this season, Carter has totaled 16 tackles, four sacks—and a whole lot of disruption.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWxlbiBDYXJ0ZXIgYW5kIEJyYW5kb24gR3JhaGFtIHRlYW0gdXAg Zm9yIGFub3RoZXIgc2FjayEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2tFYXpW M0g5alciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rRWF6VjNIOWpXPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFNoYW5lIEhhZmYgKEBTaGFuZUhhZmZORkwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2hhbmVIYWZmTkZML3N0YXR1cy8xNzIxMzIzMzA1 MTIxMDA2MDcxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDYsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Lorenzo Carter

Although resulting in a 31-28 disheartening loss to Minnesota, Atlanta’s Lorenzo Carter came off the bench and had a solid defensive outing in the setback. Playing for 40 of the Falcons’ 75 defensive snaps at outside linebacker, Carter had three tackles, including one for loss. In addition, he scooped up a Vikings fumble in the second quarter at the opposing 20-yard line and ran 19 yards, nearly scoring. As a reserve in nine games this season, Carter has totaled 16 tackles, including four for loss, and two fumble recoveries.

Former UGA player Lorenzo Carter returns a fumble for the Falcons against the Vikings yesterday in Atlanta (USA TODAY Sports).

Roquan Smith

Baltimore inside linebacker Roquan Smith continues to lead strong defensive efforts resulting in wins for the Ravens. After “bringing the fire” in the pregame (video below), Smith went out and totaled five tackles—the second-most on the team—in a 37-3 blowout victory over Seattle. Smith spearheaded a defense that allowed the Seahawks only 151 total yards, including 44 yards rushing (just 2.9 yards per rush). For the season, Smith’s 87 total tackles currently rank as the fourth-most in the entire league.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb3F1YW4gU21pdGggKHdobyBlbHNlPykgaXMgYnJpbmdpbmcgdGhl IGZpcmUgcHJlZ2FtZS48YnI+PGJyPlRoZSBSYXZlbnMgaGF2ZSBoYWQgdGhl IE5GTOKAmXMgYmVzdCBkZWZlbnNlIHNpbmNlIGhpcyBhcnJpdmFsIGEgeWVh ciBhZ28uIDxicj48YnI+4oCcWW91IHJlYWxseSBmZWVsIGhpcyBwcmVzZW5j ZSBub3cu4oCdPGJyPjxicj7inI3vuI8gdmlhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ2lhbmFfamFkZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Z2lhbmFfamFkZTwvYT46IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90T0pWQ014 NEg0Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vdE9KVkNNeDRINDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzB0MmRLY1ZuOTUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wdDJkS2NW bjk1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvbmFzIFNoYWZmZXIgKEBqb25hc19zaGFm ZmVyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pvbmFzX3NoYWZm ZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjEyMjA3NjUzMjcwMTYyOTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

The TOP DAWG: Broderick Jones

Rookie offensive lineman Broderick Jones is the Top Dawg for the NFL weekend for his performance in Pittsburgh’s 20-16 win over Tennessee on Thursday night. Starting for only the second time in his NFL career, including a surprise first start at right tackle, Jones helped pave the way for a potent Steelers ground game. Entering the contest averaging less than 80 rushing yards per game (and just 3.4 yards per carry), Pittsburgh rushed for 166 yards while averaging 5.5 yards per rush against the Titans. In addition, according to Pro Football Focus, Jones played 30 pass-block snaps versus Tennessee and allowed just one quarterback pressure. Also, PFF ranked Jones over the weekend as the NFL’s second-best rookie offensive lineman, only behind Chicago’s Darnell Wright.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ccm9kZXJpY2sgSm9uZXMgb24gd2hhdCBpdCBpcyB0aGF0IGFsd2F5 cyB0aGUgU3RlZWxlcnMgb2ZmZW5zZSB0byBoYXZlIHRoZXNlIGZvdXJ0aCBx dWFydGVyIGNvbWViYWNrcy48YnI+PGJyPuKAnEp1c3QgdGhlIGdyaXQgYW5k IHRoZSBmaWdodC4gVEogYWx3YXlzIHRlbGxzIHVzIGJlZm9yZSB3ZSBnbyBv dXTigJRiZWZvcmUgdGhlIGdhbWUsIOKAmGl04oCZcyBhIDYwLW1pbnV0ZSBn YW1lLuKAmSBVbnRpbCB0aGUgY2xvY2sgaGl0cyB0aG9zZSB6ZXJvcywgd2Xi gJlyZSBzdGlsbCBvdXQgdGhlcmUsIHdl4oCZcmUgc3RpbGzigKYgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0psNU43TlhGZGIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9K bDVON05YRmRiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFtYW5kYSBHb2RzZXkgKEBBbWFu ZGFGR29kc2V5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FtYW5k YUZHb2RzZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjAyOTUzMzY2MDQ4MjM3MDI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Worthy of mention also from the Thursday night game between Pittsburgh and Tennessee, former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington made his second career NFL reception—a 7-yard gain for a first down. Still, many wonder why Washington has been primarily used as a blocker during his rookie campaign. Recently on the All Things Covered podcast, ex-Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden pleaded for Washington to become more involved in Pittsburgh’s passing game, and even mentioned another former Georgia player, George Pickens, to help make his point. “The man (Washington) deserves more than one target,” McFadden said. “I understand George [Pickens] wants more targets. That’s deserving. He’s supposed to get at least double digits. But Darnell Washington shouldn’t just be a blocker. Can we please get him involved in the passing game?”

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGVlbGVycyByb29raWUgRGFybmVsbCBXYXNoaW5ndG9uIG1ha2lu ZyBhbiBpbXBhY3QgcGlja2luZyB1cCBhIGZpcnN0IGRvd24gb24gVE5GLjxi cj48YnI+VGhlIHRoaXJkLXJvdW5kIHBpY2sgb3V0IG9mIEdlb3JnaWEgaGFz IG1haW5seSBzcGVudCBoaXMgcm9va2llIHNlYXNvbiBhcyBhIGJsb2NrZXIu IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90NlpHdlRKVmw1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vdDZaR3ZUSlZsNTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTZXZlbiBSb3VuZHMg aW4gSGVhdmVuIChAN1JvdW5kc0luSGVhdmVuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzdSb3VuZHNJbkhlYXZlbi9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMDI2Mjk4 MzgxMTU2Nzg5MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAzLCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=