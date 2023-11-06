Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 9)
Continuing our new series for this season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed at the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for November 2 through November 5.
Jalen Carter
In Philadelphia’s big 28-23 win over Dallas yesterday, Jalen Carter added another standout performance to his rookie season. The former Georgia defensive tackle played 51 of the Eagles’ 75 defensive plays and totaled two tackles, including a critical half-sack with just over two minutes remaining in the game (video below). On Dallas’ final possession, and with the game on the line, Carter helped cause another sack of Dak Prescott when he blew by his man and disrupted the line of scrimmage. In eight games this season, Carter has totaled 16 tackles, four sacks—and a whole lot of disruption.
Lorenzo Carter
Although resulting in a 31-28 disheartening loss to Minnesota, Atlanta’s Lorenzo Carter came off the bench and had a solid defensive outing in the setback. Playing for 40 of the Falcons’ 75 defensive snaps at outside linebacker, Carter had three tackles, including one for loss. In addition, he scooped up a Vikings fumble in the second quarter at the opposing 20-yard line and ran 19 yards, nearly scoring. As a reserve in nine games this season, Carter has totaled 16 tackles, including four for loss, and two fumble recoveries.
Roquan Smith
Baltimore inside linebacker Roquan Smith continues to lead strong defensive efforts resulting in wins for the Ravens. After “bringing the fire” in the pregame (video below), Smith went out and totaled five tackles—the second-most on the team—in a 37-3 blowout victory over Seattle. Smith spearheaded a defense that allowed the Seahawks only 151 total yards, including 44 yards rushing (just 2.9 yards per rush). For the season, Smith’s 87 total tackles currently rank as the fourth-most in the entire league.
The TOP DAWG: Broderick Jones
Rookie offensive lineman Broderick Jones is the Top Dawg for the NFL weekend for his performance in Pittsburgh’s 20-16 win over Tennessee on Thursday night. Starting for only the second time in his NFL career, including a surprise first start at right tackle, Jones helped pave the way for a potent Steelers ground game. Entering the contest averaging less than 80 rushing yards per game (and just 3.4 yards per carry), Pittsburgh rushed for 166 yards while averaging 5.5 yards per rush against the Titans. In addition, according to Pro Football Focus, Jones played 30 pass-block snaps versus Tennessee and allowed just one quarterback pressure. Also, PFF ranked Jones over the weekend as the NFL’s second-best rookie offensive lineman, only behind Chicago’s Darnell Wright.
Worthy of mention also from the Thursday night game between Pittsburgh and Tennessee, former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington made his second career NFL reception—a 7-yard gain for a first down. Still, many wonder why Washington has been primarily used as a blocker during his rookie campaign. Recently on the All Things Covered podcast, ex-Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden pleaded for Washington to become more involved in Pittsburgh’s passing game, and even mentioned another former Georgia player, George Pickens, to help make his point.
“The man (Washington) deserves more than one target,” McFadden said. “I understand George [Pickens] wants more targets. That’s deserving. He’s supposed to get at least double digits. But Darnell Washington shouldn’t just be a blocker. Can we please get him involved in the passing game?”
The Monday night game tonight features the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) at the New York Jets (4-3). The lone former Georgia player featured in the game is second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, the Chargers’ starting right guard.