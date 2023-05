There's getting the most out of a visit, and then there's Ryan Williams' weekend trip to Georgia.

The No. 1 receiver in the 2025 class began his Saturday by participating in a throwing session with other major Georgia targets and commits. Later that day Williams competed in Georgia's annual Scavenger Hunt recruiting event.

It all added up to another great experience for a prospect who has emerged as one of the Bulldogs' top targets.

"It was a very exciting weekend with a lot of great guys I feel like will excel at the next level as well," Williams said. "It was a very eventful weekend and they definitely made a positive impact as far as recruiting goes."