New Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean spoke with the kind of fervor generally reserved for an old-time tent revival.

Passionate and intense probably doesn’t come close to properly describing the emotion Crean regaled those in attendance with during Friday’s introductory press conference.

Hallelujah and Amen.

“There’s going to be an energy. There’s going to be a foundation of enthusiasm, energy, intensity, demands, details but it is going to be done based on what can you do and how can we get you better at this or that versus he can’t do that, or he can’t do this,” Crean said. “We don’t coach in can’t and won’t.”

Crean barely seemed to take a breath as he fired through his 27-minute introductory statement before taking almost 30 minutes to answer questions and make clear he’s determined to put Georgia back on the national stage.

“The goal is to make this one of the most driven, energetic programs in the country, one that competes for the national championship, to play for conference championships,” Crean said. “We’re going to compete for anything that’s put in front of us.”

Crean’s speech ran a complete gamut of topics.

The Michigan native almost teared up when talking about his wife Joani, who was in attendance with two of the couple’s three children, Ainsley (12) and Riley (18).

He mentioned former Bulldog great Vern Fleming was one of his favorite players growing up.

Crean recalled a text he received Thursday night from Bulldog head football coach Kirby Smart.

“Kirby sent me a heckuva text last night, his wife texted my wife,” Crean said. “I know he’s on spring break with his family. It was one of those texts where I’m not deleting that.”

Crean also revealed he’ll be bringing back a long-standing college tradition, “Midnight Madnesss” or “Georgia Madness” as he put it.

He wants the atmosphere in Stegeman Coliseum to be just like it is for Bulldog football games.

“(Crean) referred to this (job) as a gold mine destination,” said athletic director Greg McGarity, who first spoke to Crean Wednesday afternoon before flying with President Jere Morehead to Sarasota to speak with and ultimately offer the job to Crean Thursday afternoon.

Crean comes to Georgia after compiling a 356-231 record in 18 seasons at Marquette and Indiana from 1999-2017.

Although he’s yet to meet with his new team, Crean did give an idea of what he’ll expect his Bulldog teams to be able to do.

“We’re going to shoot the three. We’re not going to lead the country in attempts, but I certainly hope we get to the point where we’re one of the best percentage teams,” Crean said. “We want to be great at moving the ball. We want to be great at spacing, technique, details, using not only the entire 94 feet to run, but using the space in the half-court to create to be as conceptual and concept based as a basketball team as we can be.”

They just better be ready to go.

“As we start those workouts and we start this process, they’ll see from me every day that they’re going to have to match my energy and my staff’s energy,” he said. “We’ll hold them to it because that’s the only way it can get done. We’ll try to teach them and bring every detail, technique, the things that will make them better individually, that will make them better in a small group action and will make them better as a team – every day.”

Players will be expected to be multi-dimensional.

Crean even used freshman Nicholas Claxton as an example.

“When I look at Claxton, I say this is the epitome of a young player who comes into college, because most people when they come into college they’re not ready for the multi-dimension,” Crean said. “But when I look at him, when I watch him, I say that is the living proof of somebody that can be versatile and multi-dimensional on both ends.” Versatility will certainly be the key.

“For us, our guards need to be able to post, our guards need to be able to finish. Our guards need to be able to defend inside, the big men need to be able to shoot threes, our big men need to be able to handle the ball, our big men need to be able to handle the pick-and-roll,” Crean said. “When we’ve had our best teams, versatility, competitiveness and players that will absolutely be committed to making each other better has been a recipe for success.”