We've heard from Kirby Smart and quarterback JT Daniels.

Tuesday, reporters were finally able to speak with offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the first time since the preseason. His first question? Explain the process regarding Daniels, his actual recovery—despite being "cleared" prior to Week 2 against Auburn—and the decision to wait until after the loss to Florida to give the Southern Cal transfer his first starting opportunity.

“We could spend a half-hour to an hour discussing what all goes into the decisions at any position to play guys,” said Monken, who, along with Daniels, spent most of their 20-minute session to preview Friday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl talking about their first year together as player and coach.

During the interview, Monken revealed that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic caused some early setbacks with Daniels prior to his arrival in Athens last June.

“The pandemic was obviously a setback in terms of his rehab, so getting him here was probably the best thing we could do,” said Monken. “Once he got here, all he did was work his rear end off to try and get healthy, to learn the offense.

“He’s a rare individual in terms of loving football and studying the game. He didn't get his opportunity early on, again, due to his health. He was eventually healthy, but he requested to go down to the other end (scout team) to continue to work. He continued to work and compete, and when his opportunity came, he took advantage of it.”

Monken was asked if there were any regrets.

“Obviously, there are things, I'll be 55, and I look back at things I could have, should have, and would have done differently. But there's no sense in looking back at that,” Monken said. “The moment JT played and prepared, it was time to move forward. And I think he's done a great job, not only for his opportunity, but since then.”

Daniels, who told reporters he hasn't given any thought to whether or not he might turn pro following Friday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, said the 2020 season was all about learning.

“It's something I got to learn initially when we were on Zoom calls, when I was getting recruited here. We used to watch film and do whatever we could with the transfer portal rules,” Daniels said. “At this point, there are times when I'll get the formations signaled in and I'll know exactly what he's calling, things like that. The more I learn about what he's calling, the more time we spend together, we just grow, and we get a better understanding.”

Aside from the physical talent, Monken said Daniels also posses all the intangibles it takes to become a successful quarterback in the NFL.

“One thing about him is he loves to be coached, he loves to have the answers, which is a huge start to the quarterback position,” Monken said. “You don't have to tell him everything. You don't have to look to the sideline to change the play; he can do that on his own. He embraces that challenge of being in control, and that's the first step to being an NFL quarterback: the quarterback being in control."