AUBURN, Ala. – Against a team the caliber of fifth-ranked Auburn, Tom Crean knew that his young team’s ability to keep its composure would be vital to having a chance Saturday afternoon.

Unfortunately, that failed to happen as the fifth-ranked Tigers overcame a slow start to crush the Bulldogs 82-60.

The loss drops Georgia to 10-5, 0-2 in the SEC.

On Friday, Crean expressed concern with how his team, consisting of nine true freshmen, would fare against the senior-laden Tigers, who remain unbeaten at 15-0, 3-0 in the SEC.

Those fears were not unfounded. Early struggles by touted freshman Anthony Edwards epitomized the problems endured by Georgia in the game.

Although Edwards, who was just 2 of 9 from the free throw line, hit his average, scoring a team-high 18 points, but most came during junk time in the second half, with the game already decided.

He wasn’t the only team member who struggled.

Junior Rayshaun Hammonds was the only other Bulldog to finish in double-figures, with 12 points for Georgia, converting 19 of 50 shots from the field.

Auburn, meanwhile, showed exactly why the Tigers advanced to last year’s NCAA championship.

Bruce Pearl’s senior-laden squad placed three players in double-figures, with Samir Doughty leading the way with 17 points, followed by Allen Flanigan and Anfernee McLemore with 12 each.

The game, which tipped off at 11 a.m. local time due to expected storms, started well enough for Georgia, which opened up an eight-point lead five minutes into the start of the contest.

But the Bulldogs’ nightmare would soon begin.

How ugly was it?

The Bulldogs failed to make a single field goal over the final 6:31, allowing Auburn to find its groove to start to put the game away.

With Georgia struggling, the Tigers went on a 17-1 run late, over a stretch of 4:56, before the Bulldogs used a pair of free throws by Christian Brown.

The Bulldogs finished the first half by going just 8 of 25 from the field. That included a 1 for 5 start by Edwards, who missed all three of his three-point attempts.

Auburn, meanwhile, connected on 6 of its 14 three-point attempts, with all six coming from different players.

Doughty led the Tigers’ first-half effort with 10 points.

Georgia returns to action Wednesday night against Tennessee.