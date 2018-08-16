From his position at middle linebacker, sophomore Monty Rice has a unique perspective when it comes to assessing Georgia’s running backs.

So far, he likes what he’s seen.

Rice spoke to beat writers after Thursday’s 13th practice of preseason and had glowing remarks about one freshman who apparently is opening some eyes.

It’s not who you might think.

“Little (James) Cook never stops running, he’s fast. He’s just fast,” Rice said. “Then you’ve got (Elijah) Holyfield, Brian (Herrien), (D’Andre) Swift, Prather (Hudson), Zamir (White), there’s a bunch of them.”

Yes, White is impressing as well and according to Rice there’s no sign of the ACL injury he suffered last year slowing him down at all.

“Zamir is doing the same as everybody else,” He runs hard, is a great player. He seems pretty confident.”

However, it’s Cook – who impressed onlookers during Georgia’s open practice back on Aug. 4 – that continues to open his eyes.

“He’s tough. I never played against a running back like Cook before,” Rice said. “He has his own little style and is very unique. He’s very tough to cover. You can’t be looking at the quarterback when you cover him or you’re going to watch them complete the pass.”