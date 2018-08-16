Thursday post-practice notes: Monty Rice dishes on RBs
From his position at middle linebacker, sophomore Monty Rice has a unique perspective when it comes to assessing Georgia’s running backs.
So far, he likes what he’s seen.
Rice spoke to beat writers after Thursday’s 13th practice of preseason and had glowing remarks about one freshman who apparently is opening some eyes.
It’s not who you might think.
“Little (James) Cook never stops running, he’s fast. He’s just fast,” Rice said. “Then you’ve got (Elijah) Holyfield, Brian (Herrien), (D’Andre) Swift, Prather (Hudson), Zamir (White), there’s a bunch of them.”
Yes, White is impressing as well and according to Rice there’s no sign of the ACL injury he suffered last year slowing him down at all.
“Zamir is doing the same as everybody else,” He runs hard, is a great player. He seems pretty confident.”
However, it’s Cook – who impressed onlookers during Georgia’s open practice back on Aug. 4 – that continues to open his eyes.
“He’s tough. I never played against a running back like Cook before,” Rice said. “He has his own little style and is very unique. He’s very tough to cover. You can’t be looking at the quarterback when you cover him or you’re going to watch them complete the pass.”
Injury Update
Wide receiver Terry Godwin (knee), wide receiver Kearis Jackson (hamstring) and linebacker Nate McBride (undisclosed injury) each returned to practice Thursday.
There was still no sign of tight end Jackson Harris (foot) or outside linebacker Robert Beal (undisclosed injury).
Tight end Luke Ford was not at practice following his minor motorcycle accident Thursday morning. The Georgia State Patrol told UGASports that Ford suffered a minor foot injury and road rash.
Quotable
“I think we’ve got the best [offensive] line in the country. They’re pretty good. They come out competing every day. [They] make us better, make each other better.” – junior defensive lineman David Marshall on Georgia’s offensive line.
This and that
● Rodrigo Blankenship said that freshman punter Jake Camarda and sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm are splitting time as the holder on field goals nad extra points. Senior Nick Moore is serving as the long snapper.
● Malik Herring was seen taking reps at outside linebacker for the second day in a row.
● Kendall Baker was back working with the first team at left guard after spending time as the backup left tackle for the past three days. The Bulldogs had been experimenting with freshman Cade Mays as the first team left guard.