Three Predictions: Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman has a trio of predictions about Georgia finishing up the 2025 cycle strong, South Carolina's recruiting momentum and Texas A&M's shot at the SEC crown.
1. GEORGIA WILL FINISH WITH A TOP-TWO RECRUITING CLASS.
There are only a few more weeks left in the 2025 recruiting cycle and, as November nears, Georgia is on track to make a push toward the top-ranked class in the team recruiting rankings.
Currently, the Bulldogs are positioned No. 4 in the country after adding five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin to the fold earlier this month. There are still ample blue-chippers on the board, including difference-makers at premium positions such as receiver and the offensive line. CJ Wiley, the Dawgs' top receiver target who committed to Florida State over the summer, has reopened his recruitment and was in Athens earlier this month. Justus Terry, the top-remaining interior defensive lineman on the board, is giving strong consideration to Alabama and Georgia, and no program has hosted the five-star more than the Dawgs.
Georgia is also trending in the right direction with senior defensive line risers Chase Linton and Christian Ingram, and are positioned well to make a move on four-stars Kevin Wynn, Jeramiah McCloud and Braxton Kyle -- committed to Florida State, Florida and Rutgers, respectively.
The Dawgs haven't slowed down their pursuit of in-state backers Christian Gass and Tavion Wallace either. This class could add even more firepower before the end of the fall.
2. GAMECOCKS ARE GOING TO BE A FINALIST FOR JARED CURTIS.
South Carolina continues to gain momentum in Shane Beamer's fourth season at the helm of the Gamecocks, and it's showing both on the field each week as well as on the recruiting trail.
The Gamecocks have made big moves already in their 2025 class by flipping Malik Clark away from Florida State and adding a commitment from one of the state's best pass-catchers in Jordon Gidron, who reclassified into the 2025 cycle. South Carolina is also trending in the right direction with local four-star receiver Donovan Murph, who is set to make his official visit this weekend.
South Carolina is also gaining momentum with an elite group of 2026 prospects, including one of the nation's best 2026 quarterbacks. Four-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who backed off an early commitment to Georgia earlier this month, raved about his connection with Gamecocks offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, and a visit to Columbia is in the works for the spring. The former Georgia verbal is still considering the Dawgs, the Gamecocks and several other SEC and Big Ten schools. South Carolina has legitimate staying power in this race and there's an expectation that Beamer, Loggains and the Gamecocks will be a factor for Curtis until a decision is made.
3. AGGIES WILL PLAY IN THE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME.
The Aggies square off with the aforementioned Gamecocks in Williams-Brice Stadium, which is one of two major hurdles left on the schedule for Mike Elko's team, which has rounded into top form since their opener.
Texas A&M not only found another solution on offense behind Marcel Reed against LSU, but the defense has been electrifying from the star-studded front seven on out. Multiple big-play threats such as Reed and Le'Veon Moss on offense paired with a stout defense is a recipe I love for the Aggies to continue their march toward an SEC crown.
If they can be creative against the Gamecocks and keep emotions intact in a heated rivalry game inside Kyle Field against Texas after Thanksgiving, there is enough talent and excellent coaching for Texas A&M to make a run at the conference title and beyond.
