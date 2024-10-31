Three Predictions: Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Kirby Smart (Photo by USA Today)

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman has a trio of predictions about Georgia finishing up the 2025 cycle strong, South Carolina's recruiting momentum and Texas A&M's shot at the SEC crown.

1. GEORGIA WILL FINISH WITH A TOP-TWO RECRUITING CLASS.

2. GAMECOCKS ARE GOING TO BE A FINALIST FOR JARED CURTIS.

Jared Curtis

South Carolina continues to gain momentum in Shane Beamer's fourth season at the helm of the Gamecocks, and it's showing both on the field each week as well as on the recruiting trail. The Gamecocks have made big moves already in their 2025 class by flipping Malik Clark away from Florida State and adding a commitment from one of the state's best pass-catchers in Jordon Gidron, who reclassified into the 2025 cycle. South Carolina is also trending in the right direction with local four-star receiver Donovan Murph, who is set to make his official visit this weekend. South Carolina is also gaining momentum with an elite group of 2026 prospects, including one of the nation's best 2026 quarterbacks. Four-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who backed off an early commitment to Georgia earlier this month, raved about his connection with Gamecocks offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, and a visit to Columbia is in the works for the spring. The former Georgia verbal is still considering the Dawgs, the Gamecocks and several other SEC and Big Ten schools. South Carolina has legitimate staying power in this race and there's an expectation that Beamer, Loggains and the Gamecocks will be a factor for Curtis until a decision is made.

3. AGGIES WILL PLAY IN THE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME.

Marcel Reed (Photo by © Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images)