Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 42-41 win over Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl:

Kenny McIntosh

On UGA’s go-ahead drive... “We go out and we practice for those moments, and that (preparation) showed up today.” On watching Ohio State’s last drive... “It was tough. I was praying to God. (Noah Ruggles) made all his kicks the whole game, and that one last one (went our way).”

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

On trying to stop C.J. Stroud: “We’ve been seeing things similar to their offense every day in practice. Sometimes we got too hungry, and they got behind us, but the way our offense moved the ball today. We weren’t perfect today, but we did enough to win the game.” On the difficulties the defense had today: “We try to come out here every day and prove our defense is reliable. We just have to keep chopping and try to keep getting better. They had a boatload of receivers with a ton of yards today, and we must do a better job of covering them and as a pass rush, getting to the quarterback.”

Sedrick Van Pran

On the comeback... “We went through something very similar at Missouri, a situation where we had to keep pushing. Really it was more of us just understanding that we were in a funk and playing lackluster. Football happens and people make plays. I’m proud of our guys for all they did.” “We’re extremely blessed to be in this position, but ultimately, we don’t feel like we’re done yet. We feel like we played sloppy today, and we want to go out (next game) and fix that.”

Smael Mondon