They said it: Georgia players on blowout win over UAB

"I just, it really didn’t matter to me what the outside people were talking about. Honestly, I just prepared like we were playing Clemson, like last week and every game that I’ve started and every game that I’ve been here. I’ve prepared the same way. UAB, I think they won the conference championship two of the last three years. I was just prepared to go out there. It didn’t really matter what everybody else said." - Bennett on how he handled people thinking Carson Beck would start and what allowed him to perform the way he did

"It seems like, that’s usually an Oklahoma stat line when they play some North, South, West Texas." - Bennett on if he'd ever had a game like this before.

"I guess it does always seem like I’m fighting for my supper. I’m not going to lie, I was pretty nervous. I couldn’t eat pregame meal. I guess I say I don’t care about what other people think, and I don’t really, but I was nervous. I was like, ‘I need to play well today.’ I prepared like I had to. It helps when you’ve got Jermaine Burton running down the field on the second play to get all the jitters out." - Bennett on if he felt like today was a chance to validate himself as a player.

"I would say the first drive, but I mean that was only two plays. Probably whenever we got that free play and I got marshmallow-sandwiched on that late hit. If you talk to any quarterback, once you get hit, then you’re fine. So probably then, I felt like a football player again." - Bennett on when the nerves went away today.