They said it: Georgia players on blowout win over UAB
Stetson Bennett
"I just, it really didn’t matter to me what the outside people were talking about. Honestly, I just prepared like we were playing Clemson, like last week and every game that I’ve started and every game that I’ve been here. I’ve prepared the same way. UAB, I think they won the conference championship two of the last three years. I was just prepared to go out there. It didn’t really matter what everybody else said." - Bennett on how he handled people thinking Carson Beck would start and what allowed him to perform the way he did
"It seems like, that’s usually an Oklahoma stat line when they play some North, South, West Texas." - Bennett on if he'd ever had a game like this before.
"I guess it does always seem like I’m fighting for my supper. I’m not going to lie, I was pretty nervous. I couldn’t eat pregame meal. I guess I say I don’t care about what other people think, and I don’t really, but I was nervous. I was like, ‘I need to play well today.’ I prepared like I had to. It helps when you’ve got Jermaine Burton running down the field on the second play to get all the jitters out." - Bennett on if he felt like today was a chance to validate himself as a player.
"I would say the first drive, but I mean that was only two plays. Probably whenever we got that free play and I got marshmallow-sandwiched on that late hit. If you talk to any quarterback, once you get hit, then you’re fine. So probably then, I felt like a football player again." - Bennett on when the nerves went away today.
Travon Walker
"The Mailman, he’s just himself. He’s a person that’s always going to come in and work with excitement, walks around the locker room singing, his spirit’s always up no matter what throughout everything he’s been through. He’s one of those players that’s going to come and work hard every day." - Walker on what makes Stetson Bennett "cool."
Channing Tindall
"A lot of time with younger players, even myself, we get a little bit of anxiety when we go out there. Just calm down, just stay composed, do what you know you can do. You’ve been doing this all your life. You’re here for a reason, just go out there and show it. We do this all the time in practice, so it’s not like you’re playing up to the player you want you to be. You’re already that player. You’ve done it so many times, just go out there and do it. That’s what they did today." - Tindall on what he said to the younger players who played in the second half of the blowout.