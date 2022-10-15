Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 55-0 blanking of Vanderbilt:

Stetson Bennett

“I don’t know what’s ahead—it depends on how we keep going. I’d say we executed the plan today very well, and I’d say we felt comfortable with it. But there were a few times that we weren’t on the same page, and that’s got to be fixed. Overall, I’m happy with how we executed, how physical and tough and how hard we played today.”—Bennett on the offense evolving and what's ahead

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

“We had a lot of missed opportunities on the ball when it was up in the air, but we got one punch out, and that’s what we’re looking forward to. Once you get one, they start coming in bunches. Tykee (Smith) had one today. I tried to get some. I was punching at the ball today every chance I got a chance to punch it out. That’s something we’re happy about, and something we thrive on. That’s something we’re going to keep thriving on and improving on, taking the ball away.”—Dumas-Johnson on how he feels about the defense’s ability to create turnovers

Sedrick Van Pran

“I think for us, we’re always trying to improve. You’re never going to be perfect. I think we have spurts throughout the season when we’ve struggled, spurts where we’ve been really good, and I think for us, it’s just trying to be consistent. It’s how can we make our peak our consistent play level all the time. I think that’s what we’ve been trying to focus on.”—Van Pran on the confident performance of the offense in this game

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint