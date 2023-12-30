They Said It: Carson Beck & Javon Bullard
Here are the most relevant quotes from quarterback Carson Beck and safety Javon Bullard following Georgia's 63-3 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl:
Carson Beck
On his 2023 season…
“It’s an awesome feeling. This season has been filled with ups and downs, and emotions. It’s been a rollercoaster ride. I’m just trying to take each moment, moment by moment, and continue that as I continue through my career. It’s been a super-fun season.”
On Gunner Stockton’s appearance…
“That was super fun. Obviously, Gunner hasn’t gotten a lot of experience as far as in-game stuff. But, for him to go out there, and have almost two full quarters of work, that was super fun. And to see him throw his first touchdown… I just remember what it was like for me when I got my first opportunity to go into a game. I know he probably had a similar feeling today, and I know how exciting that is, so I just tried to cheer him on.”
Javon Bullard
On the Orange Bowl win…
“Like I’ve been preaching all week, we feel like we’re one of the best four teams in the country. And it’s just a testament to how we practiced, how we played. We had a chip on our shoulders coming in, and we feel like we’re one of the best teams in the country. And we played like that tonight.”
What a win like that does for the program:
“Georgia is going to be Georgia, no matter who we play. It’s really a testament to how we work. Some people may think a game like this doesn’t matter. That wasn’t our thought process at all. Theses guys (Georgia) came in ready work, they were dialed in into the plan, bought into the preparation. A win is a win and I’m happy to get one with these guys.”