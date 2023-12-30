Here are the most relevant quotes from quarterback Carson Beck and safety Javon Bullard following Georgia's 63-3 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl:

Carson Beck

On his 2023 season… “It’s an awesome feeling. This season has been filled with ups and downs, and emotions. It’s been a rollercoaster ride. I’m just trying to take each moment, moment by moment, and continue that as I continue through my career. It’s been a super-fun season.” On Gunner Stockton’s appearance… “That was super fun. Obviously, Gunner hasn’t gotten a lot of experience as far as in-game stuff. But, for him to go out there, and have almost two full quarters of work, that was super fun. And to see him throw his first touchdown… I just remember what it was like for me when I got my first opportunity to go into a game. I know he probably had a similar feeling today, and I know how exciting that is, so I just tried to cheer him on.”

Javon Bullard