Stetson Bennett

"This is the hottest place in the world! Temperature, I don’t know what it was. But, it is still hot! It’s also loud. They play ‘Sandstorm.’ I think we did a good job, after the first play. On the first play, I didn’t say, ‘Set, hut’—and we snapped the ball. But, composure, we came back and didn’t have any other problems after that. - Bennett on any difficulty of playing at South Carolina

Brock Bowers

"I guess so. I mean, I just run the play, and do my thing. I’m not really too focused, I guess." - Bowers on if it's difficult for defenses to key on him "Stetson [Bennett] did a great job, just running the offense, just doing his thing as usual. That’s about it. He just did his thing." - Bowers on Bennett's performance

Nolan Smith

"Man, we had some scrimmages where [Brock Bowers] lit us up. But 100% today, he was out there lighting it up. Him, Ladd, and you’ve got to take Stetson, our amazing quarterback, putting the ball right on the money." - Smith on Brock Bowers "My role every year is just to push guys and try to get the best out of them. One-hundred percent, that’s my job every day. Every day I go to practice, every day we do team run, I’m just the energy guy. Call me the juice man because I always bring the juice." - Smith on his role of keeping the defense from not being complacent. "It frustrates me, honestly. These guys, 10 and 2 (Dumas-Johnson and Mondon), work really hard. They don’t work hard to be like Nakobe Dean and the other guys that were here last year. They work hard to be themselves. That’s one thing I tell every player, go out there and be yourself. Don’t try to be anybody else." - Smith on what goes through his mind when he hears people ask if this year’s defense is better than last year’s

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

"We have a thing called rattle Rattler. We rattled him, we contained him. We wanted him to play him as the same style as Bo (Nix), make him play for us, things by that nature. Don’t let him get outside, we know he has a big arm, plaster in the open field, don’t let him get outside, don’t let him make big plays." - Johnson on containing Spencer Rattler

Kelee Ringo

"Always trying to figure out a way to get better, honestly, specifically the corner position. There’s always something to get better at." - Ringo on this season's defense "Continue to keep our eyes on the receivers, get hands on them and just try to knock off the timing with Spencer Rattler because we know our rushers will be able to get there. At the end of the day, just try to work with each other." - Ringo on containing Spencer Rattler "It’s a great feeling. I love my man Dan Jackson. He’s a great player, a good leader for the team in the secondary as well. He’s a real down to Earth guy. It was real good to see him make that play." - Ringo on Dan Jackson's first career interception

Sedrick Van Pran