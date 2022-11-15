If Kirby Smart could take Kearis Jackson around the country on recruiting trips as an example of the buy-in and selflessness he wants his Bulldogs to have, he’d hop in the car every time.

Smart has spoken often on the DNA of his top-ranked Bulldogs, and how the belief in the message coaches constantly preach is one of the reasons why Georgia currently sits atop the college football world.

Jackson may be the best example of that.

The former Peach County standout spoke to the media Monday, and the subject of Georgia’s tight ends was discussed. With Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington playing such a huge role, Jackson was asked how it affected the opportunities given to him and the rest of wide receivers.

“If something is working, why stop it? I’m here to win games. If I wanted 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns, I probably would've gone somewhere else,” Jackson said. “I’m trying to put numbers on those walls, be a national champion, an SEC champion. Whatever Coach Monken feels like is going to put us in the best position to win, I’m down for it. I’m a team player, and when you have guys like that on your team, that’s what makes you successful. You can’t have selfish guys on your team. That just brings negative energy around the offense.”

Jackson is not the only Bulldog who feels that way.

Obviously, winning helps. But the culture Smart has developed is one that’s been built on understanding one’s role and why it’s important to adhere to that role. If you do so, it’s going to be for the betterment of the program.

It’s a buy-in and belief that not all teams have. At Georgia, it’s a scenario that thrives.

Take Jackson and the rest of Georgia’s wide receivers, for example.

Ladd McConkey leads the team in receptions for 578 yards and four touchdowns. After him, Georgia’s leading receivers are Brock Bowers, running back Kenny McIntosh, and Darnell Washington.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is fifth on the team with 21 catches for 241 yards, followed by Jackson with 18 and freshman Dillon Bell with 16.

But no egos here.

When asked if he’d ever asked coaches for more targets, Jackson shook his head.

“I never was the one that asked for targets. I played my role and was happy with it. I’m a very unselfish guy,” Jackson said. “Whenever that opportunity was to come, I was going to capitalize on it. I’ve played in big games before, and I’ve been here long enough to know how things go here. I’m just excited when I do get an opportunity to capitalize on it. Not only am I doing this for myself, but I’m doing it for my teammates as well.”