After last weekend, there are currently 62 Bulldogs active in the NFL (excludes unrestricted free agents)—or more than enough players to fulfill an entire league roster.

UGASports decided to play general manager of a hypothetical NFL team made up entirely of former Georgia players currently active in the league. In anticipation of the 2024 season, we first trimmed down the squad to a 53-man roster. From there, a depth chart was established. Considering the following depth charts, how would an NFL team comprised of only former Georgia players—an Only-Georgia team—fare this season in the league? (Each former Georgia player is followed by his NFL team and number of years of league experience, including the 2024 season, in parenthesis. R=Rookie.)

ONLY-GEORGIA - Offense Pos. Starter Reserves (in order of depth) QB Matthew Stafford, LAR (16) Stetson Bennett, LAR (1) RB Nick Chubb, CLE (7) James Cook, BUF (3); D'Andre Swift, CHI (5); Zamir White, LV (3) WR George Pickens, PIT (3) Chris Conley, SF (10) WR Ladd McConkey, LAC (R) Kearis Jackson, TEN (2) WR Isaiah McKenzie, NYG (8) M. Rosemy-Jacksaint, WAS (R) TE Brock Bowers, LV (R) Charlie Woerner, ATL (5); Darnell Washington, PIT (2) LT Andrew Thomas, NYG (5) Amarius Mims, CIN (R) LG Isaiah Wynn, MIA (7) Jamaree Salyer, LAC (3) C David Andrews, NE (10) Sedrick Van Pran, BUF (R) RG Ben Cleveland, BAL (4) Salyer RT Broderick Jones, PIT (2) Warren McClendon, LAR (2)

We’re headed at quarterback by veteran Matthew Stafford, who, in his mid-30s last season, was named to the Pro Bowl. His reserve, Stetson Bennett, is the same signal-caller who’ll actually back him up in 2024 with the Los Angeles Rams. The Only-Georgia team would likely have the best set of running backs in the history of the league. Although Nick Chubb will likely not be 100 percent by the start of the season, we went ahead and established him as our primary back. Following close behind is James Cook, who’d be effective as our third-down back. Considering the unit’s top player, George Pickens, has been largely inconsistent and we’re essentially starting two slot receivers (although we’ll likely line Ladd McConkey out wide), the team is thin at wide receiver. Loaded at tight end, however, with Brock Bowers, Charlie Woerner, and Darnell Washington, we’re looking forward to exhibiting a three-tight end set on occasion. Of the team’s nine offensive linemen, five were first-round selections. Center David Andrews, who has been New England’s starting center and a seven-time team captain since 2016, anchors the unit. At right guard, Ben Cleveland, who appears will be a full-time starter in 2024 for Baltimore, just edges out Jamaree Slayer—for now.

ONLY-GEORGIA - Defense and Specialists Pos. Starter Reserves (in order of depth) DE Travon Walker, JAX (3) Robert Beal, SF (2) DE Leonard Floyd, SF (9) Malik Herring, KC (4) DT Jalen Carter, PHI (2) John Jenkins, LV (12); Tramel Walthour, BAL (R) DT Jordan Davis, PHI (3) Devonte Wyatt, GB (3); Zion Logue, ATL (R) LB Roquan Smith, BAL (7) Nolan Smith, PHI (2) LB Nakobe Dean, PHI (3) Azeez Ojulari, NYG (4); Channing Tindall, MIA (3) LB Quay Walker, GB (3) Lorenzo Carter, ATL (7) CB Eric Stokes, GB (4) Kelee Ringo, PHI (2); Kamari Lassiter, HOU (R) CB Tyson Campbell, JAX (4) Derion Kendrick, LAR (3); Lassiter SAF Javon Bullard, GB (R) Lewis Cine, MIN (3) SAF Chris Smith, LV (2) Tykee Smith, TB (R) PK Jack Podlesny, GB (1) P Jake Camarda, TB (3) LS Nick Moore, BAL (4)