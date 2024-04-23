Here is the April 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

McLeod, Pope learning the ropes

Georgia was fortunate to land transfers defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod and safety Jake Pope to bolster the defense this spring. Following G-Day, head coach Kirby Smart offered his thoughts on how both McLeod and Pope have come along.

Regarding McLeod, Smart wants to see him take a next step in his development.

“He's flashed. I wish he would play with more consistency. Meaning, like he did (in G-Day), all the time. He had some good plays and some bad plays,” Smart said. “I look at him as if he's really still a freshman. He's worked hard. He's going against a really good offensive line. He's taking on some ferocious offensive lines. He's a really good athlete. If we continue to grow him and get him stronger and get him tougher, he's got a chance to really help us."

On Pope, Smart said he's hopeful he can get some early contributions on special teams.

“He did a good job,” Smart said. “He carried over well from his last school to here. He’s got to continue to get better and understand our defense. Make plays in space. He needs to help us on special teams and be able to play faster and do some things. I do think he made some nice plays.”

Relationship has 'skyrocketed'

Eric Winters has been recruited as an outside linebacker for quite some time. Recently, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson told Winters he would prefer for him to be in Georgia's safety group.

That has helped propel Georgia in Winters' recruitment, saying this relationship has "skyrocketed" in recent weeks.

"He’s really got a rich history," Winters said. "He’s coached really good guys and has been a defensive coordinator. He’s done it all levels and has been successful everywhere he’s been at."