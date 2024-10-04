Advertisement

in other news

Opposition Research: An expert's take on Auburn

Opposition Research: An expert's take on Auburn

Let's talk to a real Aubrun insider to see what the Tigers have in store for Georgia.

Premium content
 • Anthony Dasher
For Georgia, it's all about the eyes

For Georgia, it's all about the eyes

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs explain the importance of eye discipline in this weekend's matchup with Auburn.

 • Jed May
Kirby Smart gives updates on Mykel Williams, Jordan Hall

Kirby Smart gives updates on Mykel Williams, Jordan Hall

Kirby Smart said both Mykel Williams and Jordan Hall are dealing with soreness from their respective injuries.

 • Anthony Dasher
Bulldogs receive a history lesson about Auburn

Bulldogs receive a history lesson about Auburn

Before Georgia players took to the practice field Tuesday afternoon they received a little history lesson.

 • Anthony Dasher
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Ellis Robinson IV waits his turn

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Ellis Robinson IV waits his turn

Ellis Robinson IV hasn't seen much playing time, at least yet.

 • Jason Butt

in other news

Opposition Research: An expert's take on Auburn

Opposition Research: An expert's take on Auburn

Let's talk to a real Aubrun insider to see what the Tigers have in store for Georgia.

Premium content
 • Anthony Dasher
For Georgia, it's all about the eyes

For Georgia, it's all about the eyes

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs explain the importance of eye discipline in this weekend's matchup with Auburn.

 • Jed May
Kirby Smart gives updates on Mykel Williams, Jordan Hall

Kirby Smart gives updates on Mykel Williams, Jordan Hall

Kirby Smart said both Mykel Williams and Jordan Hall are dealing with soreness from their respective injuries.

 • Anthony Dasher
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 4, 2024
The Matchup: UGA vs Auburn
circle avatar
Trent Smallwood  •  UGASports
Staff
Twitter
@SmallwoodTrent
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
UGA
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement