The Matchup: UGA vs Auburn

in other news
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Auburn
Let's talk to a real Aubrun insider to see what the Tigers have in store for Georgia.
For Georgia, it's all about the eyes
Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs explain the importance of eye discipline in this weekend's matchup with Auburn.
Kirby Smart gives updates on Mykel Williams, Jordan Hall
Kirby Smart said both Mykel Williams and Jordan Hall are dealing with soreness from their respective injuries.
Bulldogs receive a history lesson about Auburn
Before Georgia players took to the practice field Tuesday afternoon they received a little history lesson.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Ellis Robinson IV waits his turn
Ellis Robinson IV hasn't seen much playing time, at least yet.
