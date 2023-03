Sacovie White is a pretty low-key guy.

He never made loads of headlines with his recruitment before or since committing to Georgia. Since he picked the Bulldogs in October, White has focused on continuing to build relationships with the coaching staff. The talks usually consist of jokes and positivity coming from the Georgia staff.

Every now and then, the Bulldog coaches make sure White is still locked in with Georgia. The answer that comes back is definitive.

"Oh yeah, 1,000 percent," White said.